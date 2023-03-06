Apple’s dystopian drama Silo starts streaming in May

Apple has another dark drama coming to its streaming service. Today, the company showed off the first teaser trailer for Silo, a dystopian series based on the novels by Hugh Howey. It starts streaming on Apple TV Plus on May 5th.

The show follows the story of the last 10,000 people left on Earth, who live deep underground in the titular silo to avoid the poisonous surface world. However, the origin of the silo itself remains a mystery and, as the official description explains, “any who try to find out face fatal consequences.” The show stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins.