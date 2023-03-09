It’s nearly March 10th, which, thanks to the internet and some ace brand marketing, is now Mario Day — aka, a low-key celebration of all things involving Nintendo’s beloved plumber. Most importantly, it means there are plenty of discounts and promos to take advantage of, including worthwhile deals on Nintendo games that otherwise frequently sell at full price.

This time around, the deals started early, with retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target discounting a batch of physical and digital first-party Nintendo titles and various accessories. Nintendo and other retailers will also be offering a special Nintendo Switch bundle on March 10th, which includes red Joy-Cons and your choice of a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey.

Admittedly, the celebration of our little Italian friend feels like an effort to keep building hype for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is due to hit theaters in just under a month. Even so, there is rarely as opportune a time as now to pick a deal on all things Mario.

The best Mario Day deals on Nintendo Switch games

We can’t start off Mario Day festivities without the latest mainline Mario title. Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. The 2017 entry is a modern-day classic, with a mix of approachable gameplay using Mario’s hat to temporarily adopt new powers and challenging endgame levels for hardcore players.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. This remastered rescue from the Wii U generation has new life on the Switch, with classic-style 2D platforming action for up to four players across over 160 levels.

The only thing better than some great 2D Mario platforming is doing it with up to three friends in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That is, until they constantly get you killed and drive you up a wall.

Mario Party Superstars collects 100 classic mini-games from N64 and Gamecube era Mario Party titles and offers both online multiplayer and four-player local play. Right now, you can pick up the greatest hits anthology for $39.99 ($20 off) at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

The European version of Super Mario Party , the most recent Mario Party title to have wholly original mini-games, is on sale for $48.10 (about $12 off) from Woot via Amazon (and will work fine on non-Euro Switch consoles). It’s also available for $49.99 ($10 off) at Target.

, the most recent Mario Party title to have wholly original mini-games, is on sale for $48.10 (about $12 off) from Woot via Amazon (and will work fine on non-Euro Switch consoles). It’s also available for $49.99 ($10 off) at Target. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is discounted to $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Another rerelease from the Wii U, 3D World supports up to four-player multiplayer in its main, level-based platforming mode. The novel Bowser’s Fury is a standalone expansion that pits a solo player against a kaiju-like Bowser in a small, open world.

Super Mario Maker 2 is selling for around $39 ($21 off) at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Quite possibly one of the most hardcore Mario games, Mario Maker 2 is all about user-created levels, which allows you to create your own 2D obstacle courses for Mario and friends or play across an incredibly varied landscape of unique ones.

Go ahead and make your cruelest, most brutal level creations in Super Mario Maker 2.

Mario Golf: Super Rush may not be the best of the latest batch of Mario sports games — I’d argue that’s Mario Tennis Aces, which is not on sale — but it’s currently $39.99 ($20 off) at Target and Best Buy. The latest golfing installment for Mario has an RPG-like single-player mode and a speedy “battle golf” multiplayer mode with nonstop action, which you may love or hate depending on how much you love or hate the pace of golf.

may not be the best of the latest batch of Mario sports games — I’d argue that’s Mario Tennis Aces, which is not on sale — but it’s currently $39.99 ($20 off) at Target and Best Buy. The latest golfing installment for Mario has an RPG-like single-player mode and a speedy “battle golf” multiplayer mode with nonstop action, which you may love or hate depending on how much you love or hate the pace of golf. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is down to just $29.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Target — a new low for the latest installment in the tactical, XCOM-like crossover. It’s also available for $32.99 at Best Buy with some downloadable weapon skins. While far from a conventional Mario game, Sparks of Hope does a clever job streamlining the turn-based strategy genre to make it approachable for just about anyone.

How about a chance for some others in Mario’s orbit to share the spotlight?

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. The lightly spooky ghost hunter, starring everyone’s favorite brother, Luigi, is as much a comedy as it is an action game. Come for the slapstick laughs, stay for the treasured sidekick Gooigi.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Deluxe is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. The rerelease of the 2014 Wii U title allows one or two players to play as the whole crew of Kongs, from Donkey and Diddy to Dixie and Cranky. It also includes a new Funky Mode that’s easier and more approachable for newer or younger players.

Wait a second, I know that monkey. His name is Donkey.

Yoshi’s Crafted World is an adorable adventure game where you get to play as the endearing dino in a uniquely beautiful world made of textured wool fabric. It’s selling for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

The best Mario Day deals on gaming peripherals and accessories

The versatile Logitech G435 Lightspeed is our favorite multiplatform gaming headset, and it’s a great value for use with a Nintendo Switch (either while docked via the USB dongle or connected via Bluetooth). Right now, the wireless G435 is on sale for an all-time low of $29.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

The best Mario Day deals on toys and collectibles

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is on sale for $59.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. The RC car meets video game mashup is essentially an augmented reality game that allows you to build a track around your home and race it on your Switch using a camera-equipped RC car.