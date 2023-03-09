It’s nearly March 10th, which, thanks to the internet and some ace brand marketing, is now Mario Day — aka, a low-key celebration of all things involving Nintendo’s beloved plumber. Most importantly, it means there are plenty of discounts and promos to take advantage of, including worthwhile deals on Nintendo games that otherwise frequently sell at full price.
This time around, the deals started early, with retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target discounting a batch of physical and digital first-party Nintendo titles and various accessories. Nintendo and other retailers will also be offering a special Nintendo Switch bundle on March 10th, which includes red Joy-Cons and your choice of a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey.
Admittedly, the celebration of our little Italian friend feels like an effort to keep building hype for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is due to hit theaters in just under a month. Even so, there is rarely as opportune a time as now to pick a deal on all things Mario.
The best Mario Day deals on Nintendo Switch games
- We can’t start off Mario Day festivities without the latest mainline Mario title. Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. The 2017 entry is a modern-day classic, with a mix of approachable gameplay using Mario’s hat to temporarily adopt new powers and challenging endgame levels for hardcore players.
Super Mario Odyssey$6033% off
The keystone Mario title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, doesn’t disappoint. The latest installment in the Mario franchise brings plenty of fun, new mechanics, and ample charm.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch is currently on sale for around $39 (about $20 off) at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. I don’t care how old Mario Kart 8 is — the game remains a treasure of local and online multiplayer hilarity and has only gotten more robust through its $24.99 Booster Course Pass DLC.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe$6033% off
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still receiving updates for the Nintendo Switch in the form of new characters and tracks to choose from.
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. This remastered rescue from the Wii U generation has new life on the Switch, with classic-style 2D platforming action for up to four players across over 160 levels.
- Mario Party Superstars collects 100 classic mini-games from N64 and Gamecube era Mario Party titles and offers both online multiplayer and four-player local play. Right now, you can pick up the greatest hits anthology for $39.99 ($20 off) at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
Mario Party Superstars$6033% off
Mario Party Superstars is a collection of classic Mario Party boards from the Nintendo 64, with mini-games from both the N64 and GameCube eras. Best of all, unlike Super Mario Party, it’s compatible with regular controllers and the Nintendo Switch Lite.
- The European version of Super Mario Party, the most recent Mario Party title to have wholly original mini-games, is on sale for $48.10 (about $12 off) from Woot via Amazon (and will work fine on non-Euro Switch consoles). It’s also available for $49.99 ($10 off) at Target.
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is discounted to $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Another rerelease from the Wii U, 3D World supports up to four-player multiplayer in its main, level-based platforming mode. The novel Bowser’s Fury is a standalone expansion that pits a solo player against a kaiju-like Bowser in a small, open world.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury$6033% off
Super Mario 3D World is a polished version of the Wii U classic with a new expansion called Bowser’s Fury, which sees you collecting coins in an archipelago as you skirt, or battle, a kaiju-sized Bowser.
- Super Mario Maker 2 is selling for around $39 ($21 off) at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Quite possibly one of the most hardcore Mario games, Mario Maker 2 is all about user-created levels, which allows you to create your own 2D obstacle courses for Mario and friends or play across an incredibly varied landscape of unique ones.
- Mario Golf: Super Rush may not be the best of the latest batch of Mario sports games — I’d argue that’s Mario Tennis Aces, which is not on sale — but it’s currently $39.99 ($20 off) at Target and Best Buy. The latest golfing installment for Mario has an RPG-like single-player mode and a speedy “battle golf” multiplayer mode with nonstop action, which you may love or hate depending on how much you love or hate the pace of golf.
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is down to just $29.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Target — a new low for the latest installment in the tactical, XCOM-like crossover. It’s also available for $32.99 at Best Buy with some downloadable weapon skins. While far from a conventional Mario game, Sparks of Hope does a clever job streamlining the turn-based strategy genre to make it approachable for just about anyone.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope$6050% off
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance.
How about a chance for some others in Mario’s orbit to share the spotlight?
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. The lightly spooky ghost hunter, starring everyone’s favorite brother, Luigi, is as much a comedy as it is an action game. Come for the slapstick laughs, stay for the treasured sidekick Gooigi.
Luigi’s Mansion 3$6033% off
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an adorable puzzle platformer with light co-op elements.
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Deluxe is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. The rerelease of the 2014 Wii U title allows one or two players to play as the whole crew of Kongs, from Donkey and Diddy to Dixie and Cranky. It also includes a new Funky Mode that’s easier and more approachable for newer or younger players.
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is an adorable adventure game where you get to play as the endearing dino in a uniquely beautiful world made of textured wool fabric. It’s selling for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
Yoshi’s Crafted World$6035% off
Yoshi’s Crafted World is a cute, cooperative platformer with an upcycled art style.
The best Mario Day deals on gaming peripherals and accessories
- The versatile Logitech G435 Lightspeed is our favorite multiplatform gaming headset, and it’s a great value for use with a Nintendo Switch (either while docked via the USB dongle or connected via Bluetooth). Right now, the wireless G435 is on sale for an all-time low of $29.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Lexar Play microSD card (512GB)$9553% off
This Lexar Play microSD card offers 512GB of extra storage for a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck at a good price point.
PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar$2025% off
Not quite bulletproof but pretty darn tough. This protective case from PowerA is lightweight and durable with reinforced corners to protect from unexpected drops and impacts.
The best Mario Day deals on toys and collectibles
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is on sale for $59.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. The RC car meets video game mashup is essentially an augmented reality game that allows you to build a track around your home and race it on your Switch using a camera-equipped RC car.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit$10040% off
It's like Mario Kart, but for real. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit lets you make your own tracks and zoom around your living room with pint-sized versions of the characters from Mario Kart. Definitely one of the more entertaining ways to terrorize your pets.
- A hardcover version of Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is $30.34 (about $10 off) at Amazon. The 2018 book spans 17 Mario games, from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World.
- The Art of Super Mario Odyssey is down to $31.49 ($18.50 off) on Amazon. The 368-page hardcover showcases all kinds of concept and development art for the 2017 Mario game.
- Though not a deal, the reissued Nintendo Amiibo figures of Mario, Luigi (Target exclusive), Peach, Donkey Kong, and Bowser are available for $15.99 at Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and Nintendo. When tapped on a Joy-Con or other compatible controller, each figure unlocks small in-game extras with corresponding Switch games.
- You can get your own somewhat-wearable Mario hat plushie by Club Mochi-Mochi for just $19.99 ($10 off) at Amazon.