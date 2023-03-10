Where to preorder the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup just got a whole lot brighter. Like last spring, the tech giant recently announced that its latest smartphones will now come in a new color: yellow. The bright colorway will only be available for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, not the Pro models, which was the case when Apple debuted the green colorway last year.
Aside from the new look, the phones don’t come with any changes. They still offer the same A15 Bionic chipset and feature set, which includes newer features like car crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. The iPhone 14 Plus remains the larger of the two, with its 6.7-inch screen and longer battery life. The phones are just a little more vibrant and join other shades in Apple’s lineup, including black, blue, purple, white, and red.
Although they won’t be available until March 14th, you can already preorder the mustard-yellow phones from Apple and other retailers we’ve listed below. Some carriers are even offering ways to save on the new device, which we’ve also detailed here.
Where to preorder the yellow iPhone 14
Right now, you can preorder the yellow iPhone 14 unlocked from Apple starting at $799. The 128GB model will run you $799, while the 256GB and 512GB models will run you $899 and $1,099, respectively. You can also preorder the yellow iPhone 14 from various retailers, albeit locked into a carrier. Verizon and T-Mobile customers can reserve it at Best Buy, while AT&T customers can preorder the phone from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
The yellow iPhone 14 is equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic CPU and a 6.1-inch display and is available with onboard storage ranging from 128GB to 512GB.
Where to preorder the yellow iPhone 14 Plus
The yellow iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 at Apple in an unlocked, 128GB configuration. As with the iPhone 14, various retailers are also selling the iPhone 14 Plus locked into a carrier. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers can preorder the phone at Best Buy; however, only AT&T customers can preorder it at Target and Walmart. You can also reserve it from any of the aforementioned stores with 256GB of storage for $999 or 512GB of storage for $1,199.
The yellow iPhone 14 Plus uses the same A15 Bionic chip as the standard iPhone 14 but has a larger 6.7-inch screen. The starting configuration of the Plus is available with 128GB of storage, and larger models reach up to 512GB.
Carrier deals at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile
- New and existing AT&T customers can get the yellow iPhone 14 for free when they trade in an eligible phone. They can get also get up to $800 off the iPhone 14 Plus when they trade in an eligible phone.
- Verizon, meanwhile, is offering up to $800 off the yellow iPhone 14. It’s offering the same deal on the iPhone 14 Plus with eligible trade-ins, though only when you upgrade an existing line. If you add a new line and choose an Unlimited plan, you’ll be able to get $719.99 in savings. No matter whether you buy the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, Verizon is also offering up to $299.99 off the latest Apple Watch SE when you add a new line for the watch and service plan. You can additionally save $459.99 on the ninth-gen iPad when you buy both the phone and the tablet.
- T-Mobile is offering a similar trade-in deal as Verizon on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, though only when you add a new line. It will also throw in the 40mm, second-gen Apple Watch SE for free or provide up to $99 off its 44m variant when you buy the phone on qualifying plans.