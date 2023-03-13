Skip to main content
Everything to read after HBO’s The Last of Us season 1 finale

/

Between the PlayStation games and HBO show, we’ve covered Naughty Dog’s post-apocalypse a lot — here are all of the stories you might want to dig into in one handy place.

By Andrew Webster and Charles Pulliam-Moore

A still photo of Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us.
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us.
Image: HBO

The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us is over — and there’s a lot to dig into. Between the show’s heavy themes, its long-controversial ending, the way it changed and adapted the game, as well as the games themselves, we’ve got plenty of different stories to read after the finale. They span the last 10 years, from the onset of the original PS3 game all the way up to the TV show’s season 1 finale. Here are reviews, interviews, deep dives, and more to explore while we wait to see Ellie and Joel hanging out in the post-apocalypse once again.

The show

A still photo of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us.
Image: HBO

Our review of the entire first season

Co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann on adapting the story for a new medium

Joel’s voice actor Troy Baker on his cameo in the show

Why the lack of action (compared to the game) benefits the show

A deep dive into episode 3, which tells an all-new story

Druckmann and Mazin on the major cameo in season 1’s finale

What can you expect in future seasons? More infected

The game

Ellie in The Last of Us: Left Behind.
Ellie in The Last of Us: Left Behind.
Image: SIE

A decade ago, Druckmann told us all about making the first game

Why the prequel chapter Left Behind is the best place to start after the show

How the PS5 remake The Last of Us Part I improves the original game

Our review of the controversial The Last of Us Part II

The developers at Naughty Dog talk about Part II’s expansive accessibility features

Some of the sequel’s best moments are its quieter ones

