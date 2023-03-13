March began in an inauspicious way: with the collapse of Silvergate Bank , an institution closely associated with crypto. Then just a few days later, the FDIC stepped in to close Silicon Valley Bank , a three-decade-old firm that held deposits from many startups and tech companies. Days later, the failure of Signature Bank marked the third in a week.

What does this mean for startups or the industry at large? What could this mean for the American banking system? It’s too early to say (though we have some hunches). The Verge will stay up to the minute with news, analysis, and explainers on the effects of these bank collapses and what happens next.