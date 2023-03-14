Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is back for season 2 in April

The coziest dystopia around is coming back for its second season very soon. Netflix announced that season 2 of Sweet Tooth, the postapocalyptic series based on Jeff Lemire’s graphic novels, will start streaming on April 27th.
For the uninitiated, Sweet Tooth takes place in a world ravaged by a pandemic but also one where hybrid children — adorable creatures that are half-human, half-animal — have started to appear. The coincidental timing means that most humans blame the pandemic on the hybrids, and the world predictably descends into chaos. What makes the show unique isn’t just the hybrids but also its star: Gus (Christian Convery) a little boy with antlers, an insatiable desire for sweets, and a contagious level of hope and optimism.
The first season of Sweet Tooth wrapped up back in 2021. As for season 2, here’s what Netflix says to expect:
As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.
Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.
Alongside the new details and premiere date, Netflix also released a handful of teaser images for the second season, including — most importantly — this look at Gus and his hybrid friends.