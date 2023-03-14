Everything you need to know for the Diablo IV open beta

Diablo IV is coming soon. And for the open betas that accompany the lead-up to launch day, Blizzard is sharing information on important dates, how players can access the beta, and what they can expect when they enter the world of Sanctuary. You can check out all the important details on Blizzard’s website, but here’s a rundown of the most pertinent information.

The early access open beta is from March 17th through the 20th and is for players who have prepurchased the game or sacrificed their blood pressure to the almighty chicken gods. If you’re participating in the early access open beta, you can start downloading the beta at 12PM ET on March 15th.

If you’ve decided to wait on purchasing Diablo IV or the hellfire and damnation sandwich, Diablo IV’s general open beta starts later in the month, from March 24th through the 27th, with early download opening at 12PM ET on the 22nd.

Related Activision Blizzard faces lawsuit and employee backlash over sexual harassment

In both betas, you’ll be exploring the game’s prologue and first act, and players can level up to level 25. For the early access beta, players will only have access to three classes: Rogue, Barbarian, and Sorcerer. During the general open beta, that list expands to include the Druid and the Necromancer. However, it’s important to note that while story progress will carry over into the live game on June 6th, all characters will be deleted, so don’t get too attached. To take out some of that sting, Blizzard will be handing out some unique perks, including an adorable dog backpack, to players who complete specific milestones during the beta.

GIF: Blizzard Entertainment

Couch and four-player online co-op will be enabled for both weekends, and if you want something big and meaty to take down with your friends, Blizzard will unleash a world boss, Ashava, at specific times.

March 18th at 10AM, 12PM, 10PM, and midnight PT

March 25th at 10AM, 12PM, 10PM, and midnight PT