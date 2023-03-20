Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s new story trailer shows fighting, friends, and the Force

EA debuted a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Monday that gives some hints about the game’s story and a preview of some of the action and puzzles you can expect from the final release.

Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, once again stars Jedi Cal Kestis and takes place five years after the events of the previous game. “The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire,” according to the trailer’s description. “Follow Cal and his crew’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.” The trailer itself is still pretty vague about what the moment-by-moment story will look like, but I’m happy to see that many of Cal’s allies from Fallen Order return for Survivor. Hopefully that means more good banter.

Survivor is being developed by EA’s Respawn Entertainment, which also made Fallen Order. Survivor adds some new Force abilities and ways to use your lightsaber, which should make combat even more fun than it was in the first game. And based on Monday’s new trailer, Survivor will still have some Zelda-like puzzles to solve, which I, personally, am thrilled about. In one moment, Cal uses the Force to place a ball in a specific spot so that a bridge appears. I love that stuff!