TODAY, 14 SECONDS AGO

GDC 2023: all the latest from the Game Developers Conference

By Andrew Webster

GDC isn’t as flashy as something like Gamescom, E3, or Summer Game Fest. But the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco is always a great chance to take stock of the industry and get plenty of new insights. Sometimes that means big announcements — Google announced the ill-fated Stadia service at GDC way back in 2019, for instance — but more often, it’s talks and interviews with a wide range of people from the game-making community. In the past, we’ve used GDC as a chance to speak to developers behind games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nier: Automata, Devil May Cry 5, PUBG, No Man’s Sky, Splatoon, and many more.

This year, we’re back on the ground covering GDC in person, and you can follow along right here.