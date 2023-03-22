TikTok ban: all the news on the US’s crackdown on the video platform

A US-wide ban on the social media platform TikTok has grown increasingly possible in recent months. Although a potential ban has its roots in a Trump-era executive order, it has become an increasingly mainstream political position under President Joe Biden, whose administration has reportedly demanded that ByteDance, the app’s Chinese parent company, either sell off TikTok or face being banned in the US.
The core concern is national security, namely that ByteDance’s ownership of TikTok could give the Chinese government a way to access personal data on the service’s 150 million US users. The federal government already bans its employees from installing the app on official devices, and it’s an increasingly similar story across state governments. There are also concerns that TikTok’s video recommendation algorithm could be used to promote China’s foreign policy goals.
But the concerns come at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries that has seen US officials more wary than ever of China’s growing influence on the world stage. Last year, the Biden administration announced sweeping new restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to advanced technology and has lobbied international partners to do the same.
TikTok CEO appears on TikTok to warn users about the TikTok ban
Shou Zi Chew will appear before Congress to defend the app on March 23rd.
- JTikTok now has 150 million monthly active users in the US.
The company confirmed the new stat to Reuters, and it’s a number that’s up from 100 million in 2020. TikTok is confirming the number as all eyes are on the company: CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to appear for congressional testimony on March 23rd, and the Biden administration is reportedly demanding the company be sold off from parent ByteDance or face a ban in the US.
- EGet ready, Washington.
TikTok’s planning to flood the nation’s capital with “dozens” of influencers next week for a three-day protest of Biden’s potential ban on the app, according to a report from Politico.
The Chinese-owned app is reportedly even paying the influencers for their journey to DC, although it’s unclear who will be in attendance. TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown has since confirmed the company’s plans to Politico:
We look forward to welcoming our creators to our nation’s capital, helping them make their voices heard, and continuing to drive meaningful impact in their lives and for their communities.
- JThe UK government doesn’t find TikTok to be Tip-Top.
The UK has banned TikTok on government-issued phones after a review concluded there “could be a risk around how sensitive government data is accessed and used by certain platforms.”
Described as a “precautionary move,” the ban dawdles after the US and EU already introduced their own restrictions citing similar security concerns.
Biden administration reportedly demanding that TikTok sell or face a ban
TikTok is under intense scrutiny over user safety and whether the app poses a national security risk. CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to testify before Congress next week.
Congress rolls out new bill allowing nationwide TikTok ban
The RESTRICT Act would empower the secretary of Commerce to ban apps that pose a risk to US national security.
A GOP plan to ban TikTok nationwide advances out of committee
The bill would allow President Joe Biden to ban TikTok for sharing user data with the Chinese government.
- ENow the European Commission is banning TikTok from staffers’ phones, too.
The EU Commission is instructing employees to delete TikTok from the devices they use to access the agency’s apps and emails over concerns about cybersecurity, according to a report from The Guardian.
Several US states have already introduced bans on the app on government phones, while the House of Representatives banned TikTok from staff members’ mobile devices last December.
- JHere’s a video of TikTok’s new transparency center.
The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz shared an Instagram video of the recent media tour of the center. The Verge got to visit, too; check out our written story from Alex Heath.
Apple and Google face mounting pressure to remove TikTok from app stores
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) wrote directly to Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai Thursday calling on their companies to remove downloads of the app.
TikTok CEO to testify before Congress in March
Lawmakers are expected to grill the company over its potential risk to US national security.
Why TikTok’s future has never been so cloudy
ByteDance thought it had a deal with the government in August. Then came the bans — and a spying scandal.
TikTok is now banned on mobile devices issued by US House of Representatives
A directive from the chief administrative officer of the House claims that the popular social media app is a security risk.
Dec 22, 2022Mitchell Clark and Alex Heath
TikTok’s parent company accessed the data of US journalists
Earlier this year, TikTok denied that it had ever been used to target journalists. But now it has fired employees for tracking the whereabouts of US reporters covering the company.
Marco Rubio pushes TikTok ban in Congress
The ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act is a do-over of Trump’s abandoned TikTok crackdown.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew explains how US data will be kept out of China
‘Nobody organizes data like this.’
Is TikTok’s time running out?
A Senate hearing shows that distrust in the company continues to grow — and ByteDance might be forced to do something about it
TikTok to provide researchers with more transparency as damaging reports mount
The move comes hours after a report reveals TikTok’s efforts to distance itself from China
TikTok’s security chief steps down as company moves US data to Oracle servers
Following a report that TikTok employees in China ‘repeatedly’ accessed Americans’ data
TikTok assures Republicans it’s working to protect US data security
One Republican called on app stores to ban TikTok last month
