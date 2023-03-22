TikTok ban: all the news on the US’s crackdown on the video platform

A US-wide ban on the social media platform TikTok has grown increasingly possible in recent months. Although a potential ban has its roots in a Trump-era executive order, it has become an increasingly mainstream political position under President Joe Biden, whose administration has reportedly demanded that ByteDance, the app’s Chinese parent company, either sell off TikTok or face being banned in the US.

The core concern is national security, namely that ByteDance’s ownership of TikTok could give the Chinese government a way to access personal data on the service’s 150 million US users. The federal government already bans its employees from installing the app on official devices, and it’s an increasingly similar story across state governments. There are also concerns that TikTok’s video recommendation algorithm could be used to promote China’s foreign policy goals.

But the concerns come at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries that has seen US officials more wary than ever of China’s growing influence on the world stage. Last year, the Biden administration announced sweeping new restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to advanced technology and has lobbied international partners to do the same.