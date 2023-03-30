Where to preorder Samsung’s Galaxy A54 phone

Like the looks of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 but turned off by the price? You might want to check out this preorder deal on Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 phone then.

Starting at just $449.99 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A54 is even cheaper when you preorder it from Samsung ahead of its April 6th release date. Right now, the company is taking up to $250 off unlocked Galaxy A54 phones in black or violet when you trade in eligible phones while throwing in a few extra perks. That includes three months of Spotify Premium, a pair of Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for just $49.99 ($100 off), and two months of Adobe Lightroom.

Though we have yet to fully review the midrange phone, on first impression, it looks similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus with its three new camera lenses. The 6.4-inch A54 also shares a 120Hz OLED display and a main 50-megapixel sensor its predecessor lacked, along with four years of Android OS version updates. What you don’t get, however, is the Galaxy S23’s fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, higher water resistance rating, or extra RAM.