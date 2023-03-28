Here’s where you can preorder Nintendo’s Zelda-inspired Switch OLED

After months of rumors, Nintendo has finally confirmed it’s releasing a Zelda-inspired Nintendo Switch OLED on April 28th. The special-edition console will retail for $359.99 and commemorates one of this year’s most anticipated video games, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will drop alongside a new Zelda-themed controller and carrying case two weeks later, on May 12th.

Where to preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kindom Edition

For those eager to get their hands on the limited-edition console first, Nintendo, Best Buy, and Target are letting customers preorder one starting today. Unlike the standard Switch, the Switch OLED boasts a vibrant seven-inch OLED display, 64GB of storage, and an improved kickstand, along with a handful of other small updates. The Tears of the Kingdom Edition doesn’t offer any improvements over the standard OLED model, but it comes with gold Joy-Cons and a docking station decorated with classic Zelda iconography.

Where to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To be clear, this is not a bundle, so you won’t be saving any money on Tears of the Kingdom and will have to preorder the game separately — which you can currently do at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop for around $69.99. However, Switch Online subscribers can save a little on the title when they buy a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher for $99.98, which they can use to purchase two full-price games on the Nintendo eShop. If you use the voucher to purchase the upcoming Zelda game and a second title from this list, such as Metroid Dread ($59.99) or Pikmin 4 ($59.99), you’ll essentially be buying each for $49.99 for a total of $99.98. Altogether, that equates to a total of $30 in savings across both games.

Nintendo Switch Game Voucher $ 100 $ 130 23 % off $ 100 Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can buy a digital voucher to use on two qualifying games. Once purchased, you have 12 months to redeem each individual voucher. You can have up to eight active vouchers, though you must maintain your Switch Online subscription until you redeem them. $100 at Nintendo

Where to preorder Nintendo’s Zelda-themed Switch accessories

In addition to the console, Nintendo is releasing a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It won’t be available until May 12th, but you can preorder it at Best Buy and GameStop starting today for $74.99. Like the console, the Zelda-themed peripheral comes outfitted with Zelda-inspired details, including a Hylian crest, a white grip, and gold embellishments. However, it’s otherwise identical to the standard Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which remains one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy thanks to its comfortable design and unmatched set of features.

You can also preorder a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED carrying case for $24.99 from Best Buy and GameStop. Like the controller, this won’t be available until May 12th, but you can preorder the black-and-gold accessory starting today.

