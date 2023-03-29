Unicorn: Warriors Eternal looks like Genndy Tartakovsky’s most epic series yet

There might not have been all that much noise being made about Adult Swim’s upcoming series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal from creator Genndy Tartakovsky, but the animated series’ action-packed first trailer might just change that.

Set in a world that’s been plagued by a malevolent presence since the dawn of time, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal tells the tale of a group of ancient heroes who, through countless reincarnations, have spent multiple lifetimes fighting to keep the forces of darkness at bay. Though a powerful sorceress named Melinda, a “cosmic monk” called Tseng, and Edred, a warrior elf, are all committed to their mission, their lives are all upended when their reincarnation cycle’s interrupted, which flings their souls into the bodies of unsuspecting teenagers who can’t control their powers or remember who they truly are.