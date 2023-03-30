E3 might be gone, but this summer still has some big gaming events to watch

E3 2023 has been canceled, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have big summer gaming events to look forward to. We’re already aware of at least three things you should mark on your calendar, and it seems like there will be major news of some kind from each one.
Here’s the 2023 summer gaming events that we’re currently aware of. Given that E3 is now officially not happening, it’s possible this list will grow if more companies want to make a splash in June.
- June 8th: Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. Since 2020, Summer Game Fest has taken E3’s place as the industry’s collective summer news blowout, with reveals like the first gameplay trailer for Elden Ring in 2021 and Naughty Dog’s standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game in 2022. Summer Game Fest is already teasing a look at the new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion this year and has promised that the 2023 event will be its “biggest” ever. Summer Game Fest 2023 will take place live in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater, and the show will begin at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.
- June 11th: Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct. The 2022 Xbox showcase was jam-packed with news, including 15 minutes of Starfield gameplay, the announcement of Overwatch 2 being free to play, and the reveal that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be released within 12 months of the show. Hopefully, the 2023 Xbox event in LA is just as exciting, and even if it’s not, there will be the dedicated Starfield show to look forward to after it’s over.
- June 12: Ubisoft Forward Live. Ubisoft was actually going to be at E3, but it bailed just a few days before the convention was officially canceled. Instead, Ubisoft will be hosting Ubisoft Forward Live in LA at 1PM ET / 10PM PT. The company hasn’t said what games will be at the show, but I have to imagine Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will be at least one of the featured titles. Fingers crossed we’ll see the troubled Prince of Persia remake. And maybe the oft-delayed Skull and Bones, too?