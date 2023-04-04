Bob Ross spoof Paint is an SNL sketch stretched out far too long

Bob Ross has become one of those inescapable facets of the internet. The longtime The Joy of Painting host is firmly entrenched in the realm of online kitsch, featured everywhere from Twitch streams and Marvel ads to Magic: The Gathering sets. His distinct and goofy persona makes him a logical subject for a similarly silly biopic — which is exactly what director Brit McAdams tries to do in Paint. Unfortunately, the film never finds enough of a hook to justify being a feature-length movie; you can get the entire joke mostly from watching the trailer. The result is a 90-minute feature that would’ve been better served as a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Now, to be clear, Paint isn’t exactly about Bob Ross. Instead, it centers on a PBS host named Carl Nargle (Owen Wilson) who is clearly a fictionalized version of Ross. He has the big hair, a soft tone, and a TV show where he paints beautiful Vermont landscapes every single day. At the outset of the story, everything is going well for Carl; he’s been a star for nearly two decades, with a loyal audience and a station full of staff who adore him. But ratings are slipping. So his station manager (Stephen Root) brings in a second paint instructor named Ambrosia (Ciara Renée) in an attempt to lure in a younger audience.

Paint’s structure is a by-the-numbers biopic, shifting from rise and fall to inevitable redemption, while a drama with a love interest named Katherine (Michaela Watkins) — the assistant station manager who in reality does all the work — lingers in the background. The main problem with the story, though, is that even though he has a goofy kind of charm, Carl just isn’t very likable. In fact, he’s a jerk. It’s hard to root for a self-absorbed, misogynistic star who says things like “a real man never looks back” and treats everyone around him with zero respect. When Ambrosia’s career starts to take off at his expense, I didn’t feel bad for Carl at all — it felt like the way things should be, even if she’s meant to be the villain. Lurking inside of Paint is a touching story about an artist learning to reinvent himself, but it would need someone other than Carl to make that work.

But the gravest sin Paint makes is that it’s just not very funny. Instead, it takes a few running jokes and drives them into the ground. You will be reminded many, many times that Carl has a big perm, drives around in a ’70s van, speaks quietly, and wears sandals. It’s the Family Guy style of comedy, hoping to force viewers into laughing through sheer force of will. The jokes don’t really change; they just repeat. There are a few moments where the movie manages to push through the bland repetition and get completely ridiculous — like when Ambrosia paints disturbing (and bloody) sci-fi scenes that upset viewers — but for the most part, the film plays it very safe. Its best gag is a huge spoiler that doesn’t come until the very end.

Coming off of the wild excess of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a similar send-up of a curly-haired star, Paint just feels bland. It’s not ridiculous enough to be funny and not charming enough to make you invested in what happens. Luckily, there are plenty of other places in the world to experience the joy of Bob Ross.