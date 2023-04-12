Sanctuary’s new trailer is a twisted game of cat and mouse

After a tease yesterday, the first trailer for the dark comedy Sanctuary is here — and it looks appropriately twisted. The film made its debut at TIFF last year, and it stars Margaret Qualley (Death Stranding, The Leftovers) and Christopher Abbott (Girls, Possessor) and is the second feature from director Zachary Wigon. The new trailer is a back-and-forth game of power dynamics filled with safe words, hidden cameras, and some light betrayal.