The hunt for the next Twitter: all the news about alternative social media platforms

That said, the “next Twitter” might not be decided by its app but by its protocol. Mastodon, for example, is built on top of ActivityPub, a W3C-recommended protocol for decentralized social networking, and the protocol will soon be supported by Tumblr, too . Bluesky is building its own protocol, the AT Protocol , which, yes, is focused on decentralized social networking, but also algorithmic choice and portable accounts.

If one of these protocols (or another) really takes off, it could have a foundational impact on the way social networking functions. Instead of having to cross your fingers that one organization or company is a good steward for the app of your choice, many services will theoretically be interoperable with one another. That could open up some really exciting ways for people to talk and post on the internet, which is something we here at The Verge care deeply about. Maybe we’ll all end up gravitating toward yet another centralized platform instead — but I kind of hope we don’t.