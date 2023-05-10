Where to preorder the new Google Pixel Tablet

After teasing it at last year’s Google I/O, Google finally confirmed at this year’s developer conference that it’ll release its first-gen Google Pixel Tablet on June 20th. Pricing starts at $499, and if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the new Android tablet, you can preorder it starting today, May 10th, from Google.

Powered by the same Tensor G2 processor found in Google’s Pixel 7 phones — including the new Pixel Fold and Pixel 7A — you can use the tablet for a range of tasks, from making 1080p video calls to sharpening blurry images. With the Google TV app and Chromecast built in, you should also be able to easily cast content from your Pixel phone to the tablet. The forthcoming slate comes with 8GB of RAM, too, much like Apple’s latest iPad Air, but its base model comes with twice the storage capacity. It will ship with Android 13, though Google says it will be updated to Android 14 later this year.

As far as accessories go, the 11-inch tablet comes with a magnetic speaker dock that essentially turns the slate into a smart display, kind of like the Google Nest Hub Max but with different software. That means the tablet can function as a digital photo frame and a smart speaker, one you can use to control compatible smart home devices via the Google Home app or prompt using the “Hey Google” voice command.

We’ll have a full review of the Google Pixel Tablet up soon, but based on our experience so far, it seems like Google’s latest offering is less of a productivity machine and better suited for entertainment purposes. Then again, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Where to preorder the Google Pixel Tablet

Right now, you can preorder the Google Pixel Tablet from Google in three colors — white, light pink, and dark green — starting at $499 with 128GB of storage. If you need additional space, however, Google is also selling it in advance with 256GB of storage for $599. Note, however, that unlike Apple’s iPad lineup and other tablets, the Pixel Tablet is only available in a Wi-Fi configuration, meaning there are no options for LTE or 5G.

Google is the only retailer currently accepting preorders for the Google Tablet, but it’s likely that you’ll soon be able to preorder it from Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers in the run-up to June 20th. We’ll update the post accordingly when they publish their listings.

