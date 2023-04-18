All the rumors about Google’s upcoming Pixel hardware so far

Google’s hardware division has a well-earned reputation as one of the leakiest in the business, with multiple past devices making their way into the hands of bloggers ahead of their official announcements. And true to form, this year people have managed to get their hands on the affordable variant of the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7A, ahead of Google even officially acknowledging that it exists.

The same can’t be said about every device Google is expected to announce this year. Yes, we’ve heard plenty of rumors and seen numerous renders of the foldable Pixel device the company is apparently preparing to announce, but no one’s actually managed to get their hands on it. Yet.

Meanwhile, Google has effectively been front-running any Pixel Tablet leaks by pre-announcing it at least a year ahead of its official release date.