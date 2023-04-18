All the rumors about Google’s upcoming Pixel hardware so far

Google’s hardware division has a well-earned reputation as one of the leakiest in the business, with multiple past devices making their way into the hands of bloggers ahead of their official announcements. And true to form, this year people have managed to get their hands on the affordable variant of the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7A, ahead of Google even officially acknowledging that it exists.
The same can’t be said about every device Google is expected to announce this year. Yes, we’ve heard plenty of rumors and seen numerous renders of the foldable Pixel device the company is apparently preparing to announce, but no one’s actually managed to get their hands on it. Yet.
Meanwhile, Google has effectively been front-running any Pixel Tablet leaks by pre-announcing it at least a year ahead of its official release date.
Here’s a roundup of all the major rumors about Google’s upcoming 2023 devices, including the Pixel 7A, Pixel foldable, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8 and 8 Pro flagships.
Apr 18
Leak: Google will announce the Pixel Fold at I/O and beat Samsung on battery
When will we finally see Google’s first foldable phone? The smart money is now on May 10th, with availability in June. CNBC says it got hold of internal marketing materials showing Google will launch the repeatedly reportedly delayed smartphone at Google I/O.Read Article >
Most of CNBC’s report corroborates what leakers like Roland Quandt and OnLeaks have already told us. You should expect a closed-book 5.8-inch phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch tablet, powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, starting at north of $1,700 — making it a direct competitor to Samsung’s $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Apr 18
The Pixel 7A might cost $50 more than the Pixel 6A
Google’s still-unannounced Pixel 7A might cost $499, meaning the rumored midrange phone will launch at a $50 premium over last year’s Pixel 6A, according to 9to5Google. While that price might be a bit of a disappointment, the new phone will apparently getting some big upgrades that could justify the cost.Read Article >
The cameras, for example, are moving up to a 64MP main camera (up from 12MP in the Pixel 6A) and a 13MP ultrawide camera (up from 12MP), 9to5Google reports. The phone will apparently also be getting a 90hz display, the Tensor G2 chip that powers the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and wireless charging. Those all seem like nice improvements from the very-good Pixel 6A.
Apr 10
Google Pixel 7A leak reveals new blue color
We’re getting closer and closer to Google I/O 2023, and it’s looking like this year’s event will come with new hardware in tow. Google is expected to announce its latest midtier phone, the Pixel 7A, at the May 10th I/O keynote. The company has a long history of sheer incompetence when it comes to containing leaks and product secrecy, and the 7A has been no exception.Read Article >
Now, we’re getting a look (via 9to5Google) at what appears to be Google’s official marketing renders of the phone — and they show off a new blue color option that will be available alongside black and white. It’s a muted blue and still a far cry from the “really blue” original Pixel; Google seems very hesitant to go bold on colors again, which is a shame.
Apr 5Has the Pixel Tablet just been certified by the FCC?
9to5Google has spotted a new Google device in the FCC’s database that could be the Pixel Tablet. It appears to be an Android device that supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ultra wideband (UWB), but not cellular connectivity, which would be weird for a phone.
It suggests that a) the Pixel Tablet could launch soon (perhaps at Google I/O next month?) and b) it’ll support the short-range UWB wireless protocol.
Mar 16A Pixel 7a prototype has already popped up for sale on eBay.
Just like the Pixel 7 last spring, Google’s next phone has already appeared in an online auction without being released or even announced (via Android Police).
This device, which the seller said is not fully functional and could only load to the fastboot screen, appears to be a different one from the Pixel 7A that leaked a few days ago. Bidding reached as high as $2,550 before the auction was, inevitably, pulled.
Mar 15The Pixel 8 Pro’s younger sibling emerges.
Alleged renders of the Pixel 8 have leaked online, joining the images of the Pixel 8 Pro that emerged yesterday. On the outside, this year’s non-Pro model doesn’t look like a huge departure from the Pixel 7 that proceeded it. But it could be a different story on the software side, if rumors of an upgraded Tensor processor are accurate.
Mar 14
Pixel 8 Pro renders reveal redesigned camera and a flat display
Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 Pro may have a redesigned camera bar and a flat display, according to new renders of the unannounced device from OnLeaks and Smartprix. Similar renders have also been published of the non-Pro Pixel 8 by MySmartPrice, also in collaboration with OnLeaks.Read Article >
The most noticeable change to the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera bar is that all three cameras will be visible in one big oval cutout instead of being partially separated like they are on the Pixel 7 Pro. Per the renders, the 8 Pro’s camera bar will also have a mysterious new sensor under the flash. Smartprix speculates that the sensor could be a macro or depth sensor but says that its “specific function remains unknown.” The Pixel 8’s dual-camera setup, meanwhile, appears similar to that the one seen on the Pixel 7, with no obvious sign of the extra sensor.
Mar 14
The Pixel Fold is reportedly coming in June
The Google Pixel Fold could be available as soon as the second week in June, according to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. The reliable leaker tweeted on Tuesday that the phone will come with 256GB base storage and that you’ll be able to get it in either a black / dark gray color or white.Read Article >
The foldable has been rumored for a long time, and there have been whispers that it would be announced sometime in the next few months. However, a January report from The Elec threw some cold water on that idea, saying that the screen wasn’t even set to go into production until July or August.
Mar 13
Someone obtained a whole-ass Pixel 7A before Google could even announce it
I can’t quite say it was inevitable, but — in some of the least surprising yet amusing tech news in the world — a Vietnam gadget enthusiast has managed to obtain a developer unit of the unannounced Pixel 7A smartphone.Read Article >
Seriously: we called the Pixel 4 the most-leaked phone ever — and that was after multiple Russian-speaking bloggers obtained the Pixel 3 XL. The Nexus 4 was fully reviewed before it was ever announced. The Pixel 4A and Pixel 5 leaked like a sieve, and Google itself tipped the 6A in a coloring book, not unlike how it accidentally revealed the Nexus 5 in a YouTube video. The Pixel 6 got unboxed, and the Pixel 6 Pro even got a teardown before the phone launched. It’s not hard to see why Google tends to tease its gadgets early now.
Mar 8Don’t expect much Pixel Fold at Google I/O.
We’re seeing headlines suggest the long-awaited foldable might show at Google I/O on May 10th, but I’m not holding my breath. Remember, TheElec reported Google wouldn’t even begin mass production of the most critical component — the foldable screen — ‘till July or August. That pub has good sources in the display industry.
I guess Google might give us a glimpse, though, alongside Android 14?TheElec (via Google Translate)
[전자부품 전문 미디어 디일렉]
Jan 16
New Pixel Fold leak lands in physical space
The Pixel Fold isn’t official yet, but it might as well be. Last month we got renders. Now the dude Dave2D got an alleged dummy model of the Pixel foldable and extrapolated a bunch of features out of the mostly featureless plastic.Read Article >
Some highlights:
Jan 3Get ready for another six to nine months of Pixel Fold rumors.
Google’s attempt at a folding phone might be one of the longest running device rumors at this point, as we’ve heard reports about it for years.
Now a new report indicates that it is planned for a fall launch this year, a little later than the Google I/O timeline previously reported.
Of course, Google could very well announce it at I/O in May or June and then formally launch it in the fall — that’s exactly what happened with the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro and Pixel Watch in 2022.
Either way, we’re ready for some folding phone competition for Samsung here in the US.
Dec 23, 2022
Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years have leaked
Google’s plans for its Pixel phone lineup from 2023 to 2025 have been leaked, if Android Authority is to be believed. On Thursday the outlet published a timeline full of information from a source it called “anonymous but trustworthy,” saying that it’s vetted the plans and warning that some outcomes were more likely than others.Read Article >
The whole thing is worth a read, but here are the top line items: Android Authority says that there’s talk within Google about moving the less expensive A-series phones to a once-every-two-years schedule, and there are plans to design a Pro Pixel for those who don’t want a massive 6.7-inch screen. The outlet is also repeating rumors that we can expect Google to finally reveal its $1,799 folding phone next spring, and says the company is considering launching a sequel in 2025 that’ll be closer to a Samsung Z Flip than a Z Fold.
Dec 8, 2022
Pixel Fold renders arrive with detailed size and spec rumors for Google’s foldable phone
New leaks appear to reveal what to expect from Google’s long-rumored foldable phone. Leaker OnLeaks has teamed up with the website HowToiSolve to share renders, a 360-degree video, and measurements of the foldable Pixel device.Read Article >
According to OnLeaks and HowToiSolve, the phone will apparently have a 5.79-inch cover screen and a larger 7.69-inch inner screen, meaning it will function more like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has a cover screen, than Microsoft’s Surface Duo phones, which do not. Unfolded, the Google’s device will be “roughly” 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. For comparison, the Z Fold 4 is 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm, so the Pixel foldable could be a bit bigger than Samsung’s.
Nov 29, 2022This might be a preview of the Pixel 7A.
Now that the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Plus are freely available, and we’ve already seen hints about the Pixel 8, it’s time to get rumors going for the next budget Pixel smartphone.
Amazingly, this hardware hasn’t been found in a bar or on Facebook Marketplace yet, but typically reliable source @OnLeaks (you can see his previous Pixel 7 leak here) has produced rendered still images and videos of what the Pixel 7A might look like,
Nov 9, 2022
Details on the next Pixel phones are already leaking
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have barely been out for a month, and we’re already hearing rumors about Google’s next flagship phones. German mobile news site WinFuture reports two new Google devices with codenames “Husky” and “Shiba” have been referenced in publicly available source code. Both devices are apparently housing a new “Zuma” chip that could be a successor to the company’s Tensor G2 SoC (via XDA Developers).Read Article >
The code was analyzed by WinFuture writer Ronald Quandt, who found the doggy-nicknamed smartphones within and found that they run on Android 14. Google seems to have given it a new dessert name, too: “Upside Down Cake,” continuing the tradition of sweetly naming its Android OS versions, even though those have faded to the background since version 10.
Oct 6, 2022
Google shows off wireless charging dock that turns the Pixel Tablet into a smart display
Alongside the launch of its latest flagship Pixel smartphones Google released more details about its upcoming Pixel Tablet. The search giant first revealed it was working on the device at I/O in May, and today, Google product manager Rose Yao announced some key features.Read Article >
The biggest is a magnetic wireless charging speaker dock, which is designed to allow the tablet to transform into a smart display for your home. When docked, it looks like a Nest Hub Max, responds to Google Assistant queries, and lets you control your smart home from the redesigned Home app. Amazon has long offered similar functionality with its Fire tablets, which can be used like Echo Show smart displays with the use of Amazon’s charging docks.