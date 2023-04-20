Earth Day 2023: green or greenwashed?

Earth Day falls on April 22nd every year, and I’ve come to dread it. More often than not, as an environmental reporter, it means sifting through a million announcements from companies shouting about how they’re trying to save the planet.

Alas, most of the stuff I see is just greenwashing. It’s more about selling a product or an image of the company as sustainable and not about doing what’s necessary to take on the environmental crises the world faces — whether that’s climate change, plastic pollution, or e-waste.

When it comes to getting ourselves out of these messes, business as usual just isn’t going to cut it. Even if it’s sprinkled with a little recycling or tree planting, two popular tactics companies turn to that do little for the environment and, in some cases, can cause even more harm.