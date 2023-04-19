Everything we know about Apple’s mixed reality headset

People have been speculating about Apple’s entry into the world of virtual and augmented reality headsets for the better part of a decade, but it’s increasingly looking as though 2023 might be the year the company might finally announce and release a device into the world. Specifically, the prediction is that the company will debut the headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Although Apple has never officially confirmed that it’s working on the headset, there have been plenty of reports over the years about what form it could take. The most recent rumors suggest it’ll be called the “Reality Pro,” a so-called “Mixed Reality” device capable of both virtual and augmented reality experiences. Users will be able to switch between AR and VR using a digital crown-style dial.

Other rumored features include support for eye and hand tracking, an operating system called xrOS with support for FaceTime calls, reading titles from Apple Books, and of course, playing games, and an external battery pack that’s designed to sit in the user’s pocket. A price point of around $3,000 has been rumored more than once.