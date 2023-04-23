Every gadget we’ve X-rayed with a Lumafield CT scanner

When Lumafield told me I could stick anything I liked into its $54,000 a year CT scanner, I filled an entire backpack with gadgets — because I knew I wanted to share my newfound Superman X-ray vision with you.
Here, we’re collecting every video we’ve filmed of those scans so far — showcasing what you can see inside the latest gamepads, a vintage Polaroid camera, a Stream Deck, and more. Soon, we’ll add the very first Android phone and an original PalmPilot.
I used an incredible X-ray machine to look inside my gadgets — let me show you
I am that guy who asks airport security if I can photograph my luggage going through the X-ray machine. I’m also the guy who spent a solid hour scrubbing through the CT scan of my broken jaw with a mix of horror and utter fascination. You could say I’ve been on a bit of a spectral imaging kick.Read Article >
So when a startup called Lumafield told me I could put as many things as I wanted into its $54,000 a year radiographic density scanning machine... let’s just say I’ve a sneaking suspicion they didn’t think I’d take it literally.
- Inside a Polaroid — with X-ray vision.
No batteries to install, no cables to plug in: so how does this vintage camera eject its film? Look inside to find out.
- X-raying an Xbox gamepad.
How many magnets make an Xbox Elite? We used this CT scanner to see. Don’t miss our PS5 DualSense scan too — and Nintendo’s up next! You’ll find every scan on our TikTok and Instagram.
Apr 12X-ray vision, Sony DualSense edition.
We put the PS5’s stalwart gamepad into Lumafield’s CT scanner — a teardown-free way to see how its amazing adaptive triggers work. Should we do an Xbox gamepad next? Or a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, perhaps? More like this at our TikTok and Instagram.
Apr 10X-ray vision, magnetic-battery-pack-that-doubles as-a-game-system edition.
Last time, we did a Stream Deck Mini. Today, it’s a weird but neat way to play games when your phone is dead.
Next time... how about a particularly awesome gamepad?
Mar 31X-ray vision, Stream Deck edition.
We love the Stream Deck, and I thought I’d put my Mini through that Lumafield CT scanner. It’s simpler than you might expect inside!
Mar 26Inside the Apple Pencil.
We checked out a sweet CT scanner, and we’re bringing you gadget scans each week! Here’s what you’d see inside the second-gen Apple Pencil if you had X-ray vision. More at our TikTok and Instagram.
Mar 20What gadget should we X-ray?
ICYMI, we’re now sticking our gadgets into a CT scanner that spits out ghostly 3D images of their insides. We’ve got more videos like this Polaroid on the way — but if there’s some small gadget you think The Verge’s audience would love to see scanned, hit me up! I’m at sean@theverge.com.
Update: It’s a Polaroid — after we used a new CT scanner to digitally melt it down to its densest components. And here’s how its ejection mechanism works.