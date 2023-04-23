Every gadget we’ve X-rayed with a Lumafield CT scanner

When Lumafield told me I could stick anything I liked into its $54,000 a year CT scanner , I filled an entire backpack with gadgets — because I knew I wanted to share my newfound Superman X-ray vision with you.

Here, we’re collecting every video we’ve filmed of those scans so far — showcasing what you can see inside the latest gamepads, a vintage Polaroid camera, a Stream Deck, and more. Soon, we’ll add the very first Android phone and an original PalmPilot.