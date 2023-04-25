The Witcher’s third season starts streaming in June

Season 3 of The Witcher finally has a premiere date. Netflix announced that the fantasy series will return in June, though not all episodes will be available at once.
Similar to how Stranger Things 4 was split in two halves, The Witcher’s third season will be released in two batches: episodes 1-5 will start streaming on June 29th, while 6-8 will be available on July 27th. The third season was previously pegged for a summer 2023 timeframe. We also got a first look at the season via a brief minute-long teaser trailer.
The show’s second season debuted at the end of 2021, and since then, Netflix has attempted to expand the Witcher universe through spinoffs like 2022’s Blood Origin, which starred Michelle Yeoh and was set 1,000 years before Geralt’s time. A family-friendly animated series is also in the works.
Season 3 of The Witcher is particularly notable because it will be the last with Henry Cavill playing Geralt; for future seasons, Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role. Cavill, meanwhile, has shifted to a Warhammer project in the works at Amazon.