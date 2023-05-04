Google I/O 2023: all the news from Google’s big developer event

Each year at its annual developer conference, Google shows off the future of its biggest products — and this year, the company has got a whole lot to show.
Google I/O 2023 is expected to have a heavy focus on AI as Google shows what comes next for its chatbot, Bard, and speaks to what other generative tech it’s building to keep up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing, and other competitors that are racing into the space.
Google’s also likely to preview its next wave of Pixel devices. That includes the midrange Pixel 7A, the long-teased Pixel Tablet, and perhaps a first look at the much-rumored Pixel Fold.
And, of course, there’s Android. Android 14 is already in the works, and Google always uses its developer conference to announce the key new features that consumers should expect when it’s finally available.
There should be plenty of other announcements, too. Google usually teases new features coming to Maps and Photos, shows its latest augmented reality tools, and previews updates to the Google Assistant.
The event kicks off on May 10th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. You can tune in here to get updates live.
Highlights
Apr 29
The Google Pixel Fold looks nearly gapless in first leaked marketing images
You’ve seen renders. You’ve seen a little footage. You’ve heard the marketing leaks. Now, you can feast your eyes on what are almost certainly the first images from Google itself of the leaked Pixel Fold. And if you haven’t looked at this story in a while, there’s a new third image as well:Read Article >
Those are the sorts of images that are the bread and butter of Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, and while his Twitter account is still private, he’s a friend of The Verge who’s happy to let us share them with you this fine evening. (Evening for me, anyhow, I’m in California.)
Apr 22
A real-life Pixel Fold has seemingly leaked for the very first time
You’ve seen renders and perhaps even a plastic mockup, but real-life footage of Google’s first foldable phone? Unless we’re getting the wool pulled over our eyes, behold the Pixel Fold!Read Article >
It’s true, there’s not a lot to distinguish this as the Google foldable in this video alone — no logos, no distinctive design touches like a big camera bar, just a selfie camera up front, internal bezels, and a folding screen with rounded edges. It looks like it could be a Samsung prototype as easily as a Google device.
Apr 21
The Pixel Tablet has been captured on video at a special Google event
The Pixel Tablet is supposed to launch sometime this year — Google I/O in May feels like a pretty good venue! — and ahead of its eventual release, somebody captured a video of the tablet in real life at Google’s “Shaped by Water” installation currently happening as part of Milan Design Week (via 9to5Google).Read Article >
In the Instagram video from Saori Masuda (you’ll need to browse over to the very last video in the gallery), you can see many Google and Pixel devices laid out along a table, including some Pixel Tablets, Pixel Watches, different versions of Pixel Buds, and Pixel phones.
Apr 18
Leak: Google will announce the Pixel Fold at I/O and beat Samsung on battery
When will we finally see Google’s first foldable phone? The smart money is now on May 10th, with availability in June. CNBC says it got hold of internal marketing materials showing Google will launch the repeatedly reportedly delayed smartphone at Google I/O.Read Article >
Most of CNBC’s report corroborates what leakers like Roland Quandt and OnLeaks have already told us. You should expect a closed-book 5.8-inch phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch tablet, powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, starting at north of $1,700 — making it a direct competitor to Samsung’s $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Apr 18
The Pixel 7A might cost $50 more than the Pixel 6A
Google’s still-unannounced Pixel 7A might cost $499, meaning the rumored midrange phone will launch at a $50 premium over last year’s Pixel 6A, according to 9to5Google. While that price might be a bit of a disappointment, the new phone will apparently getting some big upgrades that could justify the cost.Read Article >
The cameras, for example, are moving up to a 64MP main camera (up from 12MP in the Pixel 6A) and a 13MP ultrawide camera (up from 12MP), 9to5Google reports. The phone will apparently also be getting a 90hz display, the Tensor G2 chip that powers the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and wireless charging. Those all seem like nice improvements from the very-good Pixel 6A.
Mar 14
The Pixel Fold is reportedly coming in June
The Google Pixel Fold could be available as soon as the second week in June, according to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. The reliable leaker tweeted on Tuesday that the phone will come with 256GB base storage and that you’ll be able to get it in either a black / dark gray color or white.Read Article >
The foldable has been rumored for a long time, and there have been whispers that it would be announced sometime in the next few months. However, a January report from The Elec threw some cold water on that idea, saying that the screen wasn’t even set to go into production until July or August.
Mar 13
Someone obtained a whole-ass Pixel 7A before Google could even announce it
I can’t quite say it was inevitable, but — in some of the least surprising yet amusing tech news in the world — a Vietnam gadget enthusiast has managed to obtain a developer unit of the unannounced Pixel 7A smartphone.Read Article >
Seriously: we called the Pixel 4 the most-leaked phone ever — and that was after multiple Russian-speaking bloggers obtained the Pixel 3 XL. The Nexus 4 was fully reviewed before it was ever announced. The Pixel 4A and Pixel 5 leaked like a sieve, and Google itself tipped the 6A in a coloring book, not unlike how it accidentally revealed the Nexus 5 in a YouTube video. The Pixel 6 got unboxed, and the Pixel 6 Pro even got a teardown before the phone launched. It’s not hard to see why Google tends to tease its gadgets early now.
Mar 7
Google I/O 2023 will be on May 10th
Google has announced its annual I/O conference will begin on May 10th. The company says it’ll be “broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is open to everyone online” and that you can register to attend today.Read Article >
This year, the biggest expectations revolve around all of the artificial intelligence technology Google is developing. Expect news about Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT, as well as other products to generate images, write code for apps, or test product prototypes.