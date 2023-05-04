Google I/O 2023: all the news from Google’s big developer event

Each year at its annual developer conference, Google shows off the future of its biggest products — and this year, the company has got a whole lot to show.

Google I/O 2023 is expected to have a heavy focus on AI as Google shows what comes next for its chatbot, Bard, and speaks to what other generative tech it’s building to keep up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing, and other competitors that are racing into the space.

Google’s also likely to preview its next wave of Pixel devices. That includes the midrange Pixel 7A, the long-teased Pixel Tablet, and perhaps a first look at the much-rumored Pixel Fold.

And, of course, there’s Android. Android 14 is already in the works, and Google always uses its developer conference to announce the key new features that consumers should expect when it’s finally available.

There should be plenty of other announcements, too. Google usually teases new features coming to Maps and Photos, shows its latest augmented reality tools, and previews updates to the Google Assistant.