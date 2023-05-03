Dune: Part Two’s first trailer is a tense sandworm ride

Following an all-too-brief tease yesterday , the first trailer for Dune: Part Two is here, and most importantly it includes a sandworm — you even get to see Paul Atreides ride the beast. Though it’s nothing fancy.

The sequel is an adaptation of the second half of the Dune story, which is not all that surprising since the first film was dubbed Dune: Part One and ended rather abruptly. It also expands the impressive cast with the likes of Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Léa Seydoux, most of whom get some screen time in the new trailer. They’re joining returning cast members like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, who thankfully appears to have a much larger role this time around. Denis Villeneuve is returning to direct, and the movie was filmed for IMAX this time.