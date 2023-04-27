Leak: The Asus ROG Ally will cost $699.99 with an AMD Z1 Extreme

Sure, Asus can build a faster Steam Deck-like handheld gaming PC, but there’s no way it could compete with Valve on price, right?

Guess again. The higher-end Asus ROG Ally will apparently cost just $699.99. That’s for the model with an AMD Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — meaning that Asus’ 512GB handheld costs just $51 more than a 512GB Steam Deck.

That’s according to data shown to The Verge by reliable gadget leaker Roland Quandt, and an earlier leak by SnoopyTech. The data we’ve seen leaves little room for confusion — even the product number associated with the $699.99 gadget identifies it as the Z1 Extreme model with 512GB of storage, and we’ve got a long list of marketing claims in our possession that also look legitimate. I’m pretty sure it’s the real deal. Though it’s always possible the price is a placeholder; we won’t know for sure until May 11th.

If the Z1 Extreme starts at $699.99, what would a Ally with a vanilla AMD Z1 cost? (Asus confirmed to The Verge this morning that both will go on sale.) Well if Asus really wants to push, the Steam Deck starts at $399 with 64GB of eMMC...

The ROG Ally is 11.02 inches wide, 4.37 inches tall, 0.83 inches deep and weighs 608 grams (1.34 pounds) if the data we’ve seen is correct. A feature list also boasts you can upgrade the M.2 2230 SSD with a single screw, has an IPS screen protected by Gorilla Glass DXC, and that the Ally will charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a bundled 65W USB-C power brick.

The Steam Deck is slow to charge by comparison, though Valve told us that’s something its handheld intentionally doesn’t do to preserve the longevity of the battery.

My colleague Monica suggested that price, battery, and software were the three big remaining questions with the ROG Ally. We might be down to two as of today.