Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ latest trailer is here to maximize hype levels

Despite what you might have heard, Beast Wars has always been the crowning jewel of the Transformers franchise, and the latest trailer for Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts makes it seem like the Steven Caple Jr. film is going to do the Maximals and Predacons (now called the Terrorcons) justice.

It’s still 1994 in Rise of the Beasts’ latest trailer that reintroduces Anthony Ramos’ Noah Diaz and Dominique Fishback’s Elena Wallace — two humans who find themselves unexpectedly pulled into yet another Cybertronian conflict after making contact with Transformers. As new as the concept of transforming humanoid robots like Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Autobot MVP Arcee (Liza Koshy) are to Noah and Elena, they’re old hat to Rise of the Beasts’ new transforming heroes — the Maximals — and the new trailer suggests that the Maximals have been hiding on Earth for quite some time.