The first trailer for Peacock’s Twisted Metal has cars, guns, and a creepy clown

The video game adaptations are moving faster than a man strapped between two giant wheels. The latest is Peacock’s adaptation of the vehicular combat series Twisted Metal, which just got its first trailer. The short clip doesn’t reveal much, but you do get a glimpse of a very creepy Sweet Tooth the clown, as well as what looks to be a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas.
The series was first announced back in 2021, and the comedy stars Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz. It’ll consist of 10 episodes, each a half-hour long. According to the official description, the show is:
...about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.
It’s part of a push from PlayStation to move its big franchises into other media, which so far has included an Uncharted movie and a The Last of Us series on HBO. Also in the works are adaptations of Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo, and God of War. And PlayStation is far from the only gaming company getting into film and TV; most notably, Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie has been the biggest theatrical release of 2023 so far.
Twisted Metal will start streaming on Peacock on July 27th.