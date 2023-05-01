BubbleDeck: The Verge’s first free Stream Deck app is virtual bubble wrap

I’ve always thought the Stream Deck’s squishy buttons felt like delightful bubble wrap.

What if you could pop them, too?

We just made that a reality with BubbleDeck, our first official and totally free Stream Deck plug-in.

Yes, we seriously turned all your extra Stream Deck buttons into fidget toys, complete with sound effects! Whether you’ve got one spare slot or want to fill an entire 32-button page on your Stream Deck XL — we tested, and it works — this free app is for you.

If the direct link doesn’t work on your Stream Deck, just go to Elgato’s plug-in store directly: 1) open your Stream Deck app, 2) tap the little colorful keyboard icon with the blue plus sign, 3) type “bubble” into the search box. It should pop right up.

How to add a store plug-in to your Stream Deck. Our plug-in is official, no sideloading necessary!﻿