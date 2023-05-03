Double Dragon is coming back this summer with a new co-op brawl

The streets are about to get a lot more pixelated: Double Dragon is coming back. Publisher Modus Games announced a revival of the classic side-scrolling beat-’em-up franchise, with development handled by studio Secret Base. The new title is called Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, and it’s launching on a wide range of platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. It’s expected to launch this summer.

Before we get into how it plays, it’s important to note that Rise of the Dragons has a pitch-perfect beat-’em-up premise:

New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they vie for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city.

As for the game itself, it has classic pixel art with somewhat chibi characters, but it also sounds like the action itself will be modernized when it comes to the structure. The game is described as “a co-operative beat ‘em up” that includes “roguelite elements.” Here’s how it works:

Endless playthrough possibilities are made a reality with the game’s dynamic mission select function: the order in which you choose your mission will affect the mission length, number of enemies, and overall difficulty. Players choose between missions housed within city sectors, pursuing the leaders of four deadly gangs across unique stages packed with melee weapons, dangerously devoted members and varied environments perfect for all-out fights.