Pokémon studio Game Freak is making an action-adventure game codenamed Project Bloom

Game Freak is best known as the studio behind the mainline Pokémon games, including recent releases like Sword / Shield, Legends: Arceus, and Scarlet / Violet. But the developer is expanding its repertoire for a new release currently codenamed Project Bloom. There isn’t much detail on the game, but it’s described as “a brand-new action-adventure IP.” The studio released a single piece of concept art, which you can see above.

To release the game, the studio has partnered with Private Division, a publishing label under the Take-Two umbrella, which previously published titles ranging from The Outer Worlds to OlliOlli World. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market,” Private Division head Michael Worosz said in a statement.

It also sounds like Project Bloom is still relatively early in development, with a planned launch “during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026.” No platforms have been announced.