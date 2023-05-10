The best Mother’s Day sales happening now

It’s another holiday, so of course there’s yet another sale — and quite a few, in fact. In honor of Mother’s Day, everyone from Amazon to Fitbit is offering discounts on an array of tech and assorted accessories. Many of these will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, too, so not only will you be able to gift Mom the new AirPods Pro or Kindle, but you’ll save some money in the process. And don’t worry if a pair of AirPods is outside your budget, either; there are plenty of affordable deals on Bluetooth trackers, Lego sets, smart speakers, and more.
Below, we’ve collected some of the best Mother’s Day tech deals (and then some) for your convenience. And just in case you need some extra help narrowing your options down, be sure to also peruse our Mother’s Day Gift Guide as well as its budget-friendly counterpart.
Earbud and headphone deals
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. Read our review.
- You can buy the fitness-focused Beats Fit Pro in all seven colors for just $159.95 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The true wireless earbuds feature excellent noise cancellation as well as built-in wing tips for a more comfortable, secure fit. Read our review.
- Bose’s ultra-dependable QuietComfort Earbuds II, which feature the most powerful noise cancellation of all the wireless earbuds we’ve tested, are currently on sale for $249.99 ($49 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4. Read our review.
- If you prefer a pair of over-ear headphones, you can buy Apple’s AirPods Max for $479.99 ($70 off) at Amazon and Best Buy in all colors. The headphones offer deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem, cancel out noise well, and offer a terrific build quality that feels more premium than that of most of their competitors. Read our review.
- Jabra’s new Elite 5 are on sale for $119.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and offer a nice balance of features for the price. The noise-canceling earbuds offer IP55 dust and water resistance and active noise cancellation, as well as multipoint Bluetooth support and good battery life.
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones
Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, impossibly comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. Read our review.
- The third-gen AirPods are on sale with a Lightning charging case for $149.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Apple’s latest pair of entry-level buds lack noise cancellation but still sound relatively good while offering new perks like IPX4 water resistance. Read our review.
- If you don’t need water resistance, you can still buy Apple’s second-gen AirPods for $99 ($30 off) at Walmart. Although they’re not as feature-rich as newer models, the last-gen pair of wireless earbuds remain a reliable pick that sound great and provide great ease of use. Read our review.
E-reader deals
Amazon Kindle (2022)
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and USB-C charging. Read our review.
- If you prefer to buy a waterproof e-reader, Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy with ads and 8GB of storage for $109.99 ($30 off). In addition to IPX8 waterproofing, the newest model offers a larger 6.8-inch display than the entry-level Kindle. Read our review.
- Amazon’s newer Kindle Scribe is also currently on sale starting at $282.99 ($57 off) with 16GB of storage and a Basic Pen at Amazon for Prime members. The e-reader offers a massive 10.2-inch, 300dpi display you can annotate on using the included stylus. Read our review.
Tablet deals
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
- You can buy Apple’s latest iPad Mini in the Wi-Fi configuration with 64GB of storage for $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The redesigned tablet offers a small, 8.3-inch screen as well as a Touch ID-equipped power button and a USB-C charging port. Read our review.
Apple Pencil (second-gen)
The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.
- If you own the ninth or 10th-generation iPad and need a compatible stylus, you can alternatively buy the first-gen Apple Pencil for $79 ($20 off) at Walmart.
- If you don’t mind that its display isn’t particularly sharp and the fact the tablet is somewhat limited, you can buy Amazon’s latest Fire HD 8 tablet with ads and 32GB of storage for $69.99 ($30 off) on Amazon. If you want more RAM and support for wireless charging, you can also pick up the latest Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon and Best Buy for $89.99 instead of $119.99. Read our review.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, with ads)
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. Read our review.
- If you’d like wireless charging and some extra RAM, you can also buy Amazon’s ad-supported Fire HD 10 Plus on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $149.99 instead of $179.99. Read our review.
Speaker deals
Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
- Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot is also on sale for $19.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Although an older model, the puck-shaped speaker still sounds good for the price and is capable of carrying out a number of Alexa-based tasks. Read our review.
- The Bose Soundlink Flex, one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, is on sale for $129 at Amazon, Bose, and Best Buy. The speaker offers great sound quality, long battery life for its size, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
- The JBL Clip 4 is on sale for $59.95 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The tiny Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorites and offers great sound quality for its size. It can also be clipped to a variety of things, including backpack straps and bicycle handlebars.
Smart display deals
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. Read our review.
- You can buy Amazon’s 15.6-inch Echo Show 15 for $184.99 ($65 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The large touchscreen display is capable of hanging on the wall and can be used for a range of purposes, including as a 1080p TV or a family bulletin board. Read our review.
- The third-gen Echo Show 10, a rotating 10.1-inch smart display that’s capable of following you around the room, is also on sale for $184.99 ($65 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
Streaming stick and TV deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands. Read our review.
- You can buy the latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube, which is like a streaming device and smart speaker in one, for $124.99 ($15 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
- Amazon’s new Alexa Voice Remote Pro with customizable buttons and backlighting is on sale for $29.99 ($5 off) at Amazon. Read our review.
LG C2 OLED (48-inch)
LG’s C2 is a jack-of-all-trades 4K OLED TV. It offers terrific picture quality with perfect blacks, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a ton of software features, including support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Read our review.
- Amazon is currently discounting its previous-gen Fire TV Omni lineup. Right now, for example, you can buy the 55-inch and 65-inch models on Amazon for $469.99 ($80 off) and $599.99 ($160 off), respectively. If you’re a Prime member, the 55-inch is an even cheaper $439.99 ($110 off). The 4K TV offers built-in mics for making hands-free Alexa voice commands as well as support for two-way video calling. However, it can’t display artwork when idle like the newer Fire TV Omni QLED series. Read our review.
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)
The latest mainline smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model. Read our review.
- The LTE-enabled, 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale in select colors for $299 ($231 off) at Walmart. While it lacks newer features like Crash Detection, the wearable is otherwise very similar and nearly as capable as its predecessor. Read our review.
- The first-gen, GPS-enabled Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at $149 ($130 off) at Walmart. It lacks advanced features and sensors like an always-on display and EKG, but it remains a good entry-level wearable if you’re looking to track basic fitness metrics. Read our review.
Fitbit Luxe
The Fitbit Luxe looks more like a piece of jewelry. It boasts a colorful OLED touchscreen display and tracks a variety of statistics, including your heart rate, sleep, exercise, and more.
- Other Fitbit trackers besides the Fitbit Luxe are also on sale, like the Fitbit Charge 5, which you can buy from Amazon and Walmart starting at $102 ($47.95 off). Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $219 ($60 off) at Amazon and Walmart. Unlike its predecessor, the smartwatch is capable of measuring body temperature and analyzing body composition data. Read our review.
- Alternatively, you can buy the 42mm, Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $169 ($181 off) at Walmart. While its battery life isn’t great, the Classic model sports a unique rotating bezel that the Galaxy Watch 5 lacks. Read our review.
Robot vacuum deals
iRobot Roomba j7
The Roomba j7 is an AI-powered robot vacuum that detects and avoids common robot traps, such as cords, cables, and pet waste. It works with a stylish clean base that will clean the dirt out of its bin so you don’t have to. Read our review.
iRobot Roomba j7 Plus
The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. Read our review.
- If you prefer a more budget-friendly robot vacuum, you can also pick up the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo for $244 ($106 off) on Amazon and for $5 more at Best Buy. Though it lacks AI obstacle avoidance, it offers smart mapping capabilities and cleans just as well as the j7.
- You can also buy the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Plus, which includes an auto-emptying docking station, for $399.99 ($150 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
Other deals
Ember Mug 2 (10-ounce)
The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
- You can buy the portable yet powerful last-gen Theragun Mini massager in black for $149 ($50 off) on Amazon.
- Some of AeroGarden’s LED-equipped planters are on sale for nearly 60 percent off at Amazon and direct from AeroGarden. You can, for instance, pick up the AeroGarden Sprout, an indoor planter that can grow up to three plants at once, for just $49.99 ($50 off).
- You can buy a single Tile Mate item tracker for $19.99 ($5 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The Bluetooth tracker is platform agnostic and can keep tabs on belongings like keys and suitcases from up to 250 feet away.
- A number of botanical Lego sets are on sale for $39.99 ($10 off) right now, including the Lego Orchid set (Best Buy / Amazon), the Lego Succulents kit (Amazon / Best Buy), and the Lego Bonsai Tree (Amazon / Best Buy).
Apple AirTag (four-pack)
Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you. Read our review.
- GoPro’s Hero 11 Black is on sale for $399 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from GoPro. The camera features a 27MP sensor capable of delivering 5.3K footage.
- You can buy Apple’s MagSafe Charger on sale for $31 ($8 off) from Walmart. The official Apple accessory charges MagSafe-compatible iPhones wirelessly and can deliver up to 15 watts of power.