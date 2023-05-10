The Z8 is Nikon’s best mirrorless camera yet

When I reviewed the $5,496.95 Nikon Z9, I said that “Nikon finally put itself in the professional mirrorless camera race, and in a lot of ways it’s now winning.” I said this because, while most camera manufacturers went small and light, Nikon made a big, heavy mirrorless camera with very high specs that felt made for working professionals.

The company has now taken those great specs and put them into a smaller $4,000 body. The new Nikon Z8 boasts a 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor that, thanks to the Expeed 7 image processor, can shoot RAW photos at 20fps for over 1,000 frames. There are also autofocus readings up to 120fps. And impressive video specs: 12-bit N-RAW at 8K 60fps or 4K 120fps.

With the Z8, Nikon is now playing ball with most of the other camera manufacturers who set out to get big specs into smaller systems, and it is going to be more challenging to capture an audience when its camera now looks like everyone else’s. Tune in to my video above for sample photo and video from the Z8, which will be available on May 25th, 2023, for $3,999.95.