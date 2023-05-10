Good Omens season 2 hits Prime Video in July

A few years after the show debuted, Good Omens is finally getting its second season. Amazon announced that season 2 of the show will start streaming on Prime Video on July 28th. Series co-creator Neil Gaiman will return as executive producer and co-showrunner, and much of the main cast is back as well. That includes leads Michael Sheen and David Tennant, alongside the likes of Jon Hamm, Doon Mackichan, and Gloria Obianyo.

While season 1 largely followed the events of the novel of the same name from Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Amazon says that the new episodes will expand on it. Here’s the official description:

Season 2 of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Joining the original cast are new faces, including Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub. While we don’t have a trailer or any real images yet, Amazon did release this art to tease the new season: