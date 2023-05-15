Amazon is making a Lord of the Rings MMO (again)

Amazon is taking another stab at making a massively multiplayer Lord of the Rings game. Today, the company announced that it is partnering with the Embracer Group — the media company that holds the IP rights for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit — for a new open-world MMO that takes place in “a persistent world set in Middle-earth.” Development will be led by Amazon’s Orange County studio, the same team behind the MMO New World, which launched in 2021. The game is described as being “in early stages of production,” with no details on release date. It’s coming to PC and consoles, according to Amazon.

This will be the company’s second attempt at a Lord of the Rings MMO. The first was announced in 2019 and was canceled two years later. And while Amazon also has the very expensive Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power on Prime Video, the company says that it “is unrelated to this upcoming MMO game in development with Amazon Games.”