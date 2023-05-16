Lego is releasing an incredible 3,981-piece Batcave from Batman Returns

This June, Michael Keaton will don Batman’s cape and cowl for the first time in 30 years with The Flash. Equally exciting, in my humble opinion, is that Lego is commemorating the occasion with a truly incredible Batcave set that is partly based on 1992’s Batman Returns.

It’s called the Lego Batcave Shadowbox, and that’s because it’s designed to be both a toy and a display piece for your shelf: the space-saving diorama swings open to reveal an entire cave playset with the spacious, suspended-over-a-pit feeling I associate with Batman’s lair.

Dimensions: 20 x 11 x 6 inches (or 51.2mm x 14.8mm x 29.1mm). GIF by Sean Hollister / Video by Lego

Click for the full 4K image to see the toys — and auto-repair tools for the Batmobile. Image: Lego

The 3,981-piece set is filled with play features, too, including four dials on the back that open the vaults that hold Batman’s gadgets and garb, spin his chair, and rotate the images on his surveillance screens.

The set houses multiple light bricks, too — though the video only reveals the one that illuminates Batman’s suit after you lower the drawbridge.

Drag our image slider. The two small top monitors rotate images, too!

The set also comes with a 1989 Batmobile with pop-up machine guns, activated via its own little dial, plenty o’ hand tools in the garage to “repair” it, and a push-button garage door. It’s not clear if the button opens or simply closes the door, though, nor if Batman can fit inside the car with his cape and / or cowl. Lego couldn’t get answers to me by press time.

Speaking of mini-figs, you get seven in the box, including both hard plastic and cloth capes for Batman as well as a dedicated Bruce Wayne figure, Alfred with his teapot, villain Max Shreck (remember Christopher Walken’s turn?), and brand-new mini-figs of Catwoman and the Penguin, according to Lego.

Partially eaten fish not included — you’ll have to settle for a whole one.Click for larger image.

The dials around back control various elements: there are also black standoffs, for some reason, and a mysterious pull-away panel in the lower right.

One more thing: while Lego says the set is based on Batman Returns and the villains fit the bill, it’s also clearly inspired by the new Batcave that Warner Bros. built for Keaton’s appearance in The Flash.

Sure, 1992’s Batman Returns did have a dedicated platform for the Batmobile and the drawbridge vault for the Batsuits:

A still from 1992’s Batman Returns. Image: Warner Bros.

Another Batman Returns still showing the drawbridge vault. Image: Warner Bros.

A still screencap from 2023’s The Flash. Image: Warner Bros.

Another image from 2023’s The Flash. Image: Warner Bros.

All I’m saying is Lego really needs to get cracking on a compatible Batwing hanger expansion.

Not that I have enough money for two sets — or necessarily even the one: the Lego Batcave Shadowbox will cost a walloping $450, £345, or € 450 when it arrives on June 8th. It’ll go on presale on June 5th for Lego VIP members (it’s a free signup). I passed up Lego’s Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set at $500, and I’ve yet to justify the $800 UCS Millennium Falcon that’s been at the top of my wish list since 2017.