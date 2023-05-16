Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Lego is releasing an incredible 3,981-piece Batcave from Batman Returns

It’s filled with detail — and comes with Alfred, Catwoman, Penguin, and Max Shreck mini-figs.

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding editor of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and tech toys. He's spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

This June, Michael Keaton will don Batman’s cape and cowl for the first time in 30 years with The Flash. Equally exciting, in my humble opinion, is that Lego is commemorating the occasion with a truly incredible Batcave set that is partly based on 1992’s Batman Returns.

It’s called the Lego Batcave Shadowbox, and that’s because it’s designed to be both a toy and a display piece for your shelf: the space-saving diorama swings open to reveal an entire cave playset with the spacious, suspended-over-a-pit feeling I associate with Batman’s lair.

Dimensions: 20 x 11 x 6 inches (or 51.2mm x 14.8mm x 29.1mm).
Dimensions: 20 x 11 x 6 inches (or 51.2mm x 14.8mm x 29.1mm).
GIF by Sean Hollister / Video by Lego
Click for the full 4K image to see the toys — and auto-repair tools for the Batmobile.
Click for the full 4K image to see the toys — and auto-repair tools for the Batmobile.
Image: Lego

The 3,981-piece set is filled with play features, too, including four dials on the back that open the vaults that hold Batman’s gadgets and garb, spin his chair, and rotate the images on his surveillance screens.

Click for larger image.
Click for larger image.
Click for 4K image.
Click for 4K image.
Click for 4K image.
Click for 4K image.
Click for 4K image.
Click for 4K image.

The set houses multiple light bricks, too — though the video only reveals the one that illuminates Batman’s suit after you lower the drawbridge.

Drag our image slider. The two small top monitors rotate images, too!

The set also comes with a 1989 Batmobile with pop-up machine guns, activated via its own little dial, plenty o’ hand tools in the garage to “repair” it, and a push-button garage door. It’s not clear if the button opens or simply closes the door, though, nor if Batman can fit inside the car with his cape and / or cowl. Lego couldn’t get answers to me by press time.

Click for larger image.
Click for larger image.
Click for larger image.
Click for larger image.

Speaking of mini-figs, you get seven in the box, including both hard plastic and cloth capes for Batman as well as a dedicated Bruce Wayne figure, Alfred with his teapot, villain Max Shreck (remember Christopher Walken’s turn?), and brand-new mini-figs of Catwoman and the Penguin, according to Lego.

Partially eaten fish not included — you’ll have to settle for a whole one.Click for larger image.
Partially eaten fish not included — you’ll have to settle for a whole one.Click for larger image.
The dials around back control various elements: there are also black standoffs, for some reason, and a mysterious pull-away panel in the lower right.
The dials around back control various elements: there are also black standoffs, for some reason, and a mysterious pull-away panel in the lower right.
Click for 4K image.
Click for 4K image.

One more thing: while Lego says the set is based on Batman Returns and the villains fit the bill, it’s also clearly inspired by the new Batcave that Warner Bros. built for Keaton’s appearance in The Flash.

Sure, 1992’s Batman Returns did have a dedicated platform for the Batmobile and the drawbridge vault for the Batsuits:

A still from 1992’s Batman Returns.
A still from 1992’s Batman Returns.
Image: Warner Bros.
Another Batman Returns still showing the drawbridge vault.
Another Batman Returns still showing the drawbridge vault.
Image: Warner Bros.

But The Flash’s filmmakers built what will apparently be the first full-scale Batcave set ever made for a Batman movie — and this Lego set looks a lot more like the Batcave we’re seeing in the first few Flash trailers.

A still screencap from 2023’s The Flash.
A still screencap from 2023’s The Flash.
Image: Warner Bros.
Another image from 2023’s The Flash.
Another image from 2023’s The Flash.
Image: Warner Bros.

All I’m saying is Lego really needs to get cracking on a compatible Batwing hanger expansion.

Related

Not that I have enough money for two sets — or necessarily even the one: the Lego Batcave Shadowbox will cost a walloping $450, £345, or € 450 when it arrives on June 8th. It’ll go on presale on June 5th for Lego VIP members (it’s a free signup). I passed up Lego’s Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set at $500, and I’ve yet to justify the $800 UCS Millennium Falcon that’s been at the top of my wish list since 2017.

At least this one will fit on my shelf if I ever scrounge up the cash!

More from Tech