The first four Indiana Jones movies are coming to Disney Plus on May 31st

The first four Indiana Jones movies haven’t been available on Disney Plus in the past, thanks to an agreement between Disney and Paramount that split distribution rights between the two studios. Previously, you had to head over to Paramount Plus if you wanted to get an Indy fix, but that’s all changing just in time for the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Apropos of Dial of Destiny’s upcoming June 30th release, Disney announced today during its upfront event that the first four Indiana Jones movies will be available to stream beginning on May 31st.