WWDC 2023: all the news from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference

WWDC 2023 is going to be a big one for Apple. The company is rumored to be introducing its long-in-the-works VR headset, a super high-end model that’s meant to prove what its tech is capable of and why virtual reality might be a compelling future.

The conference is typically where Apple unveils the next versions of its many operating systems, and we’re expecting the same marathon of updates this year, too. Expect new features in macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS — plus the likely announcement of a new operating system designed for VR devices.

Alongside all of that, there’s also a chance we’ll see some new Macs, including a larger MacBook Air. There have also been rumors that Apple will make changes to open up its operating systems to comply with regulations in Europe, which could present major opportunities for developers.