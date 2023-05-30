WWDC 2023: all the news from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference

WWDC 2023 is going to be a big one for Apple. The company is rumored to be introducing its long-in-the-works VR headset, a super high-end model that’s meant to prove what its tech is capable of and why virtual reality might be a compelling future.
The conference is typically where Apple unveils the next versions of its many operating systems, and we’re expecting the same marathon of updates this year, too. Expect new features in macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS — plus the likely announcement of a new operating system designed for VR devices.
Alongside all of that, there’s also a chance we’ll see some new Macs, including a larger MacBook Air. There have also been rumors that Apple will make changes to open up its operating systems to comply with regulations in Europe, which could present major opportunities for developers.
This year’s conference is once again being held primarily online, but Apple is also hosting an in-person component at its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on opening day. The event kicks off on June 5th with a keynote presentation that’ll likely start at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. The presentation is once again being streamed online.
Highlights
May 26
TODAY, 6 minutes agoGrab your iPhone or iPad and check out Apple’s “AR Experience” teaser ahead of WWDC.
Apple has a little AR teaser for WWDC (spotted by MacRumors). To see it, visit the Apple Events website using Safari on your iPhone or iPad and tap “AR Experience,” point your camera at a wall, and you’ll get a colorful animated logo with June 6th, 2023 — the WWDC keynote date — printed inside.
Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to be the biggest announcement at this year’s WWDC.
May 24
Apple might add a smart display-like iPhone lock screen in iOS 17
Apple is working on a new feature in iOS 17 that turns the iPhone’s screen into a smart home-style display, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. As noted by Gurman, the interface will show things like the weather, calendar appointments, and notifications when the phone is locked and tilted horizontally.Read Article >
It will show these widgets on a dark background with bright text, Gurman notes, and expands on the lock screen widgets that Apple revealed with iOS 16. This could come in handy when you have your iPhone set atop your desk or on your nightstand and want to keep up with any notifications or upcoming appointments.
May 23Look who got an invite to WWDC this year.
UploadVR editor Ian Hamilton says he received his first-ever invite from Apple to attend its WWDC keynote on June 5th.
Sure, such a thing could simply be a coincidence. But if you’re Apple and going to unveil your first mixed reality headset, it would certainly make sense to have someone from one of the leading VR publications in the audience!
May 23Is this Apple’s sneaky way of teasing an AR headset at WWDC 2023?
At the exact same time as Microsoft’s Build developer conference kicked off, the folks at Apple released schedule details for their own developer event, WWDC.
The updated page also has a small embedded video that, if you look at it with a designer’s eye, either shows a clear lens moving over the 3D logo, causing it to animate, or a pass-through transition. Our list of anticipated announcements has been adjusted accordingly.
Apple adds new concert-finding features to Maps and Music
Apple is rolling out new concert discovery features in its Maps and Music apps that should make it easier to find local shows. On Apple Music, Apple is adding a Set Lists section that lives within the app’s Browse tab, allowing you to look through an artist’s upcoming shows and view set lists across their tours.Read Article >
Apple Maps, on the other hand, is getting over 40 curated guides that highlight some of the best live music venues across the globe, which Apple says could range from Viennese symphony halls to techno clubs in Brooklyn. The feature lets you browse through upcoming shows at each venue directly within Maps, but it’s only available in select cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Tokyo, London, Paris, and others.
iPhones will be able to speak in your voice with 15 minutes of training
Today, Apple previewed a bundle of new features designed for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility. That includes a new Personal Voice feature for people who may lose their ability to speak, allowing them to create “a synthesized voice that sounds like them” to talk with friends or family members.Read Article >
According to Apple, users can create a Personal Voice by reading a set of text prompts aloud for a total of 15 minutes of audio on the iPhone or iPad. Since the feature integrates with Live Speech, users can then type what they want to say and have their Personal Voice read it to whomever they want to talk to. Apple says the feature uses “on-device machine learning to keep users’ information private and secure.”
May 16Apple registers “xrOS” wordmark ahead of headset launch.
Apple’s so-called “Reality Pro” AR/VR headset that could cost as much as $3,000 is said to be running on an operating system called xrOS — a stylized wordmark for its “extended reality OS” that Apple wants to own. Seems like a solid bet at this point, but we’ll know for sure when WWDC kicks off on June 5th.
May 15Oculus co-founder likes Apple’s mixed reality headset.
Palmer Luckey who, as the primary inventor of the Oculus Rift, should know a thing or two about VR headsets, tweeted out his one-line approval ahead of its expected unveiling on June 5th.
Then again, Luckey’s also a documented shitposter and troll with a sometimes bad goatee who failed to make VR an Apple-sized success while at Facebook, so.
May 12WSJ agrees Apple’s ski-goggles + battery-pack mixed reality headset is nigh.
What’s better than the most reliable Apple scoopster telling you what Cupertino’s got cooking? More sources corroborating the same. With the WSJ now citing its own “people familiar with the project,” Apple’s long-rumored “Reality Pro” seems that tiny bit more likely. Another thing the WSJ is corroborating, though, is a potential delay.
May 2
Apple and Google are working together to limit AirTag stalking
Apple and Google have teamed up on a proposed industry specification aimed at combatting the safety risks associated with AirTags and other Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices. The companies announced Tuesday that the new standard requires the implementation of “unauthorized tracking detection and alerts” across Android and iOS devices.Read Article >
The proposed specification lists a number of best practices for the creators of Bluetooth tracking devices, which are supposed to help prevent the “misuse” of location trackers that put users at risk for stalking, harassment, and theft. As outlined in the document, the unwanted tracking detection should “detect and alert individuals” when a tracker that’s separated from its owner is traveling with them and also provide instructions on how to find and disable the device.
Apr 30Gurman: watchOS 10 rebuilt around Glances-like widgets.
The Verge’s 2015 Apple Watch review:
Glances also feel like they have enormous untapped potential.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman today:
The new widgets system on the Apple Watch will be a combination of the old watchOS Glances system and the style of widgets that were introduced in iOS 14 on the iPhone. The plan is to let users scroll through a series of different widgets — for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments and more — rather than having them launch apps.
We’ll see when WWDC kicks off on June 5th.
Apr 26
Should we trust Apple with mental health data?
Here are some cursed words: “Apple Plans AI-Powered Health Coaching Service, Mood Tracker and iPad Health App.”Read Article >
I can see why you might say, Liz, this sounds benign and obvious. What’s the big deal? And I think about a meeting I had in 2014 with a freelance writer who was wearing three fitness trackers, inadvertently imitating Madonna’s 1980s stacked bracelets look. He asked me how I slept. I was — and am — a pretty good sleeper. I snooze heavily for seven to eight hours and wake up feeling good, sometimes even before my alarm goes off because I am (sorry) a morning person.
Apr 25How Apple could triangulate your location to keep sideloading locked to Europe.
9to5Mac reports that a new version of iOS has silently added a system, “countryd,” that uses GPS, cellular and Wi-Fi data to verify which country you’re in. Apple may soon be forced to allow third-party app stores onto the iPhone in Europe, but not necessarily elsewhere. This could be a way to put location spoofers in their place — so to speak.
Apr 25
Apple is reportedly building a paid AI health coach
Apple is working on a paid AI-powered health coach that could help you improve your exercise, sleep, and eating habits, according to Bloomberg. Codenamed “Quartz,” the service will apparently “use AI and data from an Apple Watch to make suggestions and create coaching programs tailored to specific users,” Bloomberg reports. However, Quartz won’t be announced this year and is instead set to come out next year.Read Article >
The new Quartz service (and app) are just one of a few new health initiatives outlined in Bloomberg’s report. The iPad, for example, will finally be getting a dedicated version of the Health app as part of iPadOS 17. Apple is also apparently working on an emotion tracker (which Bloomberg says is different from Apple’s rumored journaling app) and new features to help users with nearsightedness. Apple didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
Apple’s mixed reality headset could connect to a battery pack that looks like the iPhone’s
More details are emerging about the design of Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality headset ahead of its expected unveiling on June 5th. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the headset’s external battery pack — which is designed to sit in the user’s pocket during use — will have a similar design to Apple’s MagSafe iPhone battery pack and will use a proprietary connector to attach to the headset.Read Article >
This circular connector is reportedly magnetic and designed to lock into the headset during use with a twist so it can’t be accidentally detached. Meanwhile, the opposite end of the cable is reportedly hardwired into the battery pack. The two “aren’t separable,” Bloomberg reports. So if this power cable develops a fault, it sounds like there’s no way of replacing it without getting a whole new battery pack.
- What do Apple’s mixed reality headset and smartwatch have in common?
Bloomberg’s Apple correspondent Mark Gurman thinks the iPhone maker could take a scattershot approach to its headset.
It’ll reportedly launch with everything from games, to fitness services, productivity tools, and book reading, before Apple focuses in on what works based on feedback.
It was a similar story with the Apple Watch. It’s now marketed for fitness and wellness, but Apple originally pitched it as everything from a luxury timepiece to a communication device.
Apr 21iOS 17 might get Wallet and Find My upgrades.
That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman from his appearance on this week’s edition of The MacRumors Show podcast. You can read a summary of what he else expects from Apple software in MacRumors’ recap here — so far, it seems like watchOS might get the most significant upgrades at WWDC this year. But I wouldn’t expect WWDC to be a boring show (even if we apparently won’t see the Mac Pro), as it’s the place where Apple is rumored to finally reveal its mixed reality headset.
Apr 21
Apple is reportedly developing its own journaling app for the iPhone
Apple could offer its own journaling app with the next update to iOS, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal. The software, codenamed “Jurassic,” will attempt to tap into the apparent mental and physical benefits of logging your thoughts and activities on a regular basis. The WSJ reports that the app could be announced as early as Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June as a feature for iOS 17, the iPhone software update expected to be released this autumn.Read Article >
According to the WSJ, Apple’s ideas for the app include having it pull usage data from the user’s iPhone to make suggestions about what they might like to journal about. It might spot when someone’s daily activity has changed and suggest writing about specific events like a workout. There’s even mention of an “All Day People Discovery” feature that could recognize friends and colleagues that users regularly spend time with.
Apr 18
Apple’s VR headset might run tweaked versions of iPad apps
Apple’s long-rumored VR / AR headset might run adapted versions of iPad apps, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The mixed reality device’s new interface will also apparently let users access “millions” of already-available apps on the App Store.Read Article >
This, in my opinion, is very good news: a bunch of great apps could go a long way in making a compelling case for what’s expected to be a very expensive gadget in a device category that isn’t doing great right now.
Apr 17
Here’s our best look yet at what Apple’s announcing in June
Apple’s long-anticipating mixed reality headset won’t be the only piece of hardware it announces at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who’s published a new overview of the event. Expected launches include new MacBooks, as well as a “major” update to the Apple Watch’s watchOS software.Read Article >
Let’s start with the Macs. Gurman doesn’t explicitly say which macOS-powered computers Apple could announce in June, but lists around half a dozen devices it currently plans to release this year or early 2024. There’s an all new 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and new 13-inch and “high-end” MacBook Pros. Meanwhile on the Mac side Apple still needs to replace its last Intel-powered device, the Mac Pro, with an Apple Silicon model, and it also reportedly has plans to refresh its all-in-one 24-inch iMac.
Feb 15
Apple’s mixed reality headset will reportedly debut at WWDC
Apple plans to introduce its long-rumored mixed reality headset at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.Read Article >
The reveal date has apparently been pushed back multiple times — most recently, the aim was to first show it in the spring — but now, it will be introduced at WWDC ahead of a planned release by the end of the year, Gurman reports.