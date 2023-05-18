The fight for net neutrality is forever

We’re reflecting on everything from LAN parties to geopolitical squabbles for the 50th anniversary of ethernet: a technology that has enabled the whole world to become connected in ways that once only lived in the realm of fantasy. But perhaps the fundamental story of the internet — the one that ties all of these things together as much as the cables that bind us — is a collection of principles now known as net neutrality. Net neutrality is possibly the policy story we’ve covered the most over the lifetime of The Verge, and that story may never end as long as humans are connected. Just like the roads that have linked people for thousands of years, the cables that now span the planet are a central part of human politics.

What we now think of as “the internet” is as endlessly diverse as the people who use it. For a lot of people around the world, the internet is just the Facebook app on their phone. For others, it’s TikTok and Fortnite. And for some, it’s memories of posting in Delphi forums and IRC chatrooms. But no matter what the internet is to each of us, it’s all been made possible by a sprawling system of global infrastructure that — for much of internet history — has operated under the egalitarian idea that all traffic should be treated equally. Which is to say: your ISP shouldn’t care whether the data that you’re requesting is for a YouTube video or a New York Times article. That’s the essence of net neutrality: the idea that those who provide access to the internet shouldn’t discriminate between the requests of users or the people and companies that create websites or services.

But as the internet transitioned from a quirky anecdote on ’90s morning television to a driving economic force, and as internet service providers consolidated into juggernauts, a familiar cycle repeated itself: the owners of essential infrastructure got greedy. And as watchdogs saw a looming crisis, the fight for net neutrality began. On the side of net neutrality was a coalition of people and organizations who believed that the internet’s historical openness should be codified by law; on the other side were powerful interests that saw profit in gatekeeping. And then there are some who just got caught in the crossfire.

Even though progress can feel inevitable, the best laws and regulations are never really permanent; they require maintenance from every generation. And as we have seen broadly in recent years, our institutions require collective faith to thrive. That includes the internet, which is much more than just a series of tubes. Despite all of its pitfalls, the internet represents a fundamentally hopeful belief that we can all seek each other out and find knowledge, enrichment, and connection. That’s what The Verge is all about. And it’s still worth fighting for.