Watch the first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

The first teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese’s next film is here, and it’s full of plenty of familiar faces. Our first look at the Western Killers of the Flower Moon includes Scorsese mainstays Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, joined by the likes of Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

It’s set in Oklahoma during the 1920s and centers on a series of murders known as the “Reign of Terror.” It’s based on a book by David Grann. Here’s the full description:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

Killers of the Flower Moon is notable not just for its talent and premise but also because it marks a new strategy for Apple. The film will debut in theaters in October — a limited release starts on the 6th, before going wide on the 20th — with the film streaming on Apple TV Plus sometime afterward (no specific date has been announced yet). Other streamers have tried a similar rollout (most notably, Netflix, with the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery).