Spider-Man 2’s new trailer shows off symbiote powers and Miles Morales

Sony shared new details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at its PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday. The game’s central villain will be Kraven the Hunter — this guy — and the lengthy new gameplay footage showed off Peter Parker utilizing new powers with a symbiote suit. Suffice to say, it seems much darker than the first game. We also got a look at Miles Morales, who will be playable in the new game. The sequel doesn’t have a specific release date, but it’s launching sometime this fall.

Here’s a look at Kraven specifically:

Spider-Man 2 was first announced in September 2021, revealing that Peter Parker and Miles Morales would be back and that Venom would be appearing in the game. The title will be exclusive to the PS5, though given Sony’s many recent PC ports, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come to PC in the future. (Hopefully it won’t launch as rough as The Last of Us.)

Spider-Man 2 follows 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man (which was remastered for the launch of the PS5) and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (a spinoff of the original that was also released with the PS5). The Spider-Man series has been a smash hit for PlayStation, selling more than 33 million copies as of June, so Spider-Man 2 could end up being one of the biggest games of the year.