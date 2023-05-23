The best Memorial Day deals you can already get

Memorial Day isn’t just the unofficial start of summer — it’s also a good time to save money on everything from outdoor furniture to the latest tech accessories. And while many retailers are likely going to launch their Memorial Day sales closer to the weekend, retailers like Walmart have already begun offering deals on streaming devices, noise-canceling earbuds, video doorbells, gaming headsets, and a range of other popular tech. What’s more, Amazon and other retailers are currently matching the discounted prices, making now one of the best times of the year to save on certain categories.