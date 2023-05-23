The best Memorial Day deals you can already get

Memorial Day isn’t just the unofficial start of summer — it’s also a good time to save money on everything from outdoor furniture to the latest tech accessories. And while many retailers are likely going to launch their Memorial Day sales closer to the weekend, retailers like Walmart have already begun offering deals on streaming devices, noise-canceling earbuds, video doorbells, gaming headsets, and a range of other popular tech. What’s more, Amazon and other retailers are currently matching the discounted prices, making now one of the best times of the year to save on certain categories.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the top Memorial Day deals you can get in the run-up to the holiday on Monday, May 29th. We’ve also peppered in a few deals from other ongoing sales, including REI’s Anniversary Sale and Amazon’s Gaming Week promo, both of which run throughout the holiday weekend as well.
Earbud deals
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. Read our review.
- If you’re looking for a more affordable pair of wireless earbuds from Apple, Apple’s second-gen AirPods are on sale for $99 ($30 off) at Walmart and Amazon. They lack active noise cancellation and water resistance but, otherwise, offer good sound quality and great ease of use. Read our review.
- You can currently buy the last-gen Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $199 ($80 off) at Walmart and Amazon. Though they don’t tune out noise as well as the newer model, the wireless earbuds still sport excellent noise cancellation and good sound quality. Read our review.
- You can pick up a pair of Jabra’s Elite 4 Active in refurbished condition from Jabra’s eBay storefront for $42.49 — about $78 off their typical retail price — when you use offer code MEMORIALDAY23. The fitness-focused wireless earbuds offer IP57 durability as well as active noise cancellation, though they lack wireless charging and other niceties found on the Jabra Elite 7 Active.
Streaming device and TV deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands. Read our review.
- You can buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99 ($10 off) at Walmart and Amazon right now. The easy-to-use streaming stick comes with support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 Plus; however, it lacks newer specs like support for Wi-Fi 6. Read our review.
- Amazon’s second-gen Fire TV Cube is on sale for $119.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Like the prior model, the latest version functions as both a 4K streaming device and a smart speaker, allowing you to make hands-free Alexa commands and stream your favorite shows in all the popular HDR formats. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (75-inch)
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
- Amazon is also discounting its previous-gen Fire TV Omni lineup. Right now, for example, you can buy the 65-inch model on Amazon for $599.99 ($160 off). It’s not capable of displaying artwork when idle like the new model, but it’s still a decent 4K TV with built-in mics for making hands-free Alexa voice commands. Read our review.
Outdoors and fitness deals
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)
The latest mainline smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model. Read our review.
- Now through May 29th, you can pick up the Coleman Cascade Classic Camp Stove from REI and directly from Coleman for $74.99 (regularly $100). The two-burner propane stove folds up like a briefcase when you’re finished cooking, allowing you to easily stow it when you’re done camping.
- You can buy the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar for $699.99 ($200 off) from REI through May 29th, as well as Backcountry. The rugged smartwatch is catered toward outdoorsy types thanks to its long battery life and multiband GPS support, not to mention a solar charging bezel that lets you stretch the battery life on longer excursions. Read our review.
Garmin InReach Mini 2
Garmin’s palm-size inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator provides off-the-grid contact with subscription plans starting at $14.95 a month.
- If you can do without bells and whistles like an always-on display or EKG, you can buy the first-gen, GPS-enabled Apple Watch SE starting at $149 ($130 off) at Walmart. Read our review.
- The Black Diamond Spot 400 is on sale for about $37 ($13 off) at REI and Backcountry through May 29th. The rugged headlamp offers 400 lumens of brightness along with proximity, distance, and red light modes, as well as an IPX8 water resistance rating.
- You can buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $58.95 ($41 off) at Walmart and Amazon. The basic fitness tracker tracks standard health and fitness features, like heart rate, steps, and sleep.
Laptop and tablet deals
Apple Pencil (second-gen)
The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.
- If you own one of Apple’s entry-level iPads or an older model that isn’t compatible with the latest Apple Pencil, you can also still buy the first-gen Apple Pencil for $89 ($20 off) at Walmart and Amazon. The last-gen stylus can perform many of the same functions as the newer model but lacks gesture controls and the fancy hover feature for M2-equipped iPad Pros.
- You can buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor for $299 ($80 off) from Lenovo when you use promo code BBYDEALS. The lightweight Chromebook is a great pick for budget-conscious shoppers and comes with a detachable magnetic keyboard and long battery life. Read our review.
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Gaming deals
Logitech G Fits
Logitech’s G Fits are gaming-oriented wireless earbuds that mold to the shape of your ears for a custom fit. They feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless, the latter using a USB-A transmitter for connecting to consoles and PCs.
- A number of video games are on sale at Amazon. Right now, for instance, you can buy a copy of the retro-esque RPG Octopath Traveler II for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 at a new record-low of $39.99 ($20 off).
- You can buy Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed for around $39 ($11 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. It uses a 12,000 DPI sensor, offers six programmable buttons, and can last up to nine months on a single AA battery, making it a good choice if you’re in need of an inexpensive gaming mouse.
- The wireless HyperX Pulsefire Haste comes with six programmable buttons and an IP55 water and dust resistance rating. Right now, the customizable gaming mouse is on sale for $46.66 ($33 off) at Amazon and for $3 more from HyperX.
Sony InZone H3
The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s latest lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer. Check out our hands-on with the Sony InZone line.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless
The wireless HyperX Cloud II features a comfortable design, a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode, and USB-C support. Read our review.
HyperX Cloud Alpha S
The HyperX Cloud Alpha S benefits from swappable ear pads, a minimalist design, and great sound, rendering it an easy choice for both PC and console gamers. Read our review.
- The HyperX Alloy Origins 60, a 60 percent mechanical keyboard with customizable LED lights, is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
- The HyperX QuadCast is on sale for $109.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. According to former Verge staffer Taylor Lyles, the USB condenser mic offers good sound quality and a few convenient features, including a mute button located on the top.
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease.
- The Razer Wolverine V2 is currently on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The wired gaming controller comes with adjustable triggers and remappable buttons, as well as support for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.
- You can pick up the SteelSeries Arena 7 for $239.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. The midrange desktop speakers come with a 6.5-inch subwoofer, optical audio, and programmable RGB lights, just in case you want to add a little flair to your gaming setup.
Smart home deals
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Smart Kit (seven-panel)
Nanoleaf’s modular lights can showcase over 16 million colors, and you can arrange them in a variety of fun patterns. The smart lights are also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- Ring’s new Battery Doorbell Plus is on sale for $139.99 ($40) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Ring. The battery-powered video doorbell offers many of the same specs found in the excellent Ring Pro 2, including 1536p HD video resolution and a new square view that provides a head-to-toe view of the guests at your front door.
The Roomba i3 Evo, the best bang for your buck robovac, cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. Right now, you can buy the robot vacuum in refurbished condition from iRobot’s eBay storefront for $249.99 when you use offer code MEMORIALDAY23.
- You can buy the Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit, which comes with an adapter and nine LED light bars, for $169.99 ($30 off) from Nanoleaf, Amazon, and Best Buy. Read our review.
Ring Alarm Pro (eight-piece kit)
The Ring Alarm Pro is a great security system, offering everything you need to easily set up your smart home as well as a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router and local storage for videos from Ring cameras. It doesn’t, however, offer 24/7 video recording, and it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple’s HomeKit, or IFTTT, either. Read our review.
- You can buy Ring’s motion-activated Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $129.99 ($70 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Ring. The floodlight camera features 1080p resolution and a pair of bright, 2,000-lumen lights, though you’ll need a premium Ring Protect subscription to access recordings and select features.
- The Ring Stick Up Cam is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Ring. The battery-powered 1080p camera offers support for night vision and can be hung up either indoors or outside your home.
Miscellaneous tech deals
Apple AirTag (four-pack)
Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you.
- You can get 15 percent off a variety of Anker chargers through the company’s eBay storefront when you use promo code MEMORIALDAY23. Right now, for example, you can buy the PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank for $18.69 instead of $21.99 at eBay.
- Totallee is taking 50 percent off phone cases, screen protectors, and more when you use offer code MEMORIAL50 at checkout. That means, for instance, you can buy its $39 iPhone 14 Pro Max Case for just $19.50. You can also get the same discount via Totallee’s Amazon storefront when you use the code TOTALLEE50.
- If you’re in the market for an action-adventure camera, right now, you can pick up GoPro’s Hero 11 Black for $399 ($100 off) at Walmart, Amazon, and direct from GoPro. The latest GoPro camera boasts a 27MP sensor that can deliver 5.3K footage.
- Walmart is selling Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $31 ($8 off). If you have a newer MagSafe-compatible iPhone, the charger can wirelessly juice it with a maximum of 15 watts of power.