The best Memorial Day deals you can already get

Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers have already started to launch Memorial Day discounts. We’re keeping an eye out for the best deals throughout the week and dropping them here.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

Nanoleaf lights
You can now brighten up your home for a little less thanks to Nanoleaf’s ongoing Memorial Day sale.
Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

Memorial Day isn’t just the unofficial start of summer — it’s also a good time to save money on everything from outdoor furniture to the latest tech accessories. And while many retailers are likely going to launch their Memorial Day sales closer to the weekend, retailers like Walmart have already begun offering deals on streaming devices, noise-canceling earbuds, video doorbells, gaming headsets, and a range of other popular tech. What’s more, Amazon and other retailers are currently matching the discounted prices, making now one of the best times of the year to save on certain categories.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the top Memorial Day deals you can get in the run-up to the holiday on Monday, May 29th. We’ve also peppered in a few deals from other ongoing sales, including REI’s Anniversary Sale and Amazon’s Gaming Week promo, both of which run throughout the holiday weekend as well.

Earbud deals

A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)

$24920% off
$200

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. Read our review.

$200 at Walmart$200 at Amazon
  • If you’re looking for a more affordable pair of wireless earbuds from Apple, Apple’s second-gen AirPods are on sale for $99 ($30 off) at Walmart and Amazon. They lack active noise cancellation and water resistance but, otherwise, offer good sound quality and great ease of use. Read our review.
  • You can currently buy the last-gen Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $199 ($80 off) at Walmart and Amazon. Though they don’t tune out noise as well as the newer model, the wireless earbuds still sport excellent noise cancellation and good sound quality. Read our review.
  • You can pick up a pair of Jabra’s Elite 4 Active in refurbished condition from Jabra’s eBay storefront for $42.49  — about $78 off their typical retail price — when you use offer code MEMORIALDAY23. The fitness-focused wireless earbuds offer IP57 durability as well as active noise cancellation, though they lack wireless charging and other niceties found on the Jabra Elite 7 Active.

Streaming device and TV deals

A close-up of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming dongle beside its remote control on a brown couch.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

$5536% off
$35

Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands. Read our review.

$35 at Amazon$35 at Best Buy
  • You can buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99 ($10 off) at Walmart and Amazon right now. The easy-to-use streaming stick comes with support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 Plus; however, it lacks newer specs like support for Wi-Fi 6. Read our review.
  • Amazon’s second-gen Fire TV Cube is on sale for $119.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Like the prior model, the latest version functions as both a 4K streaming device and a smart speaker, allowing you to make hands-free Alexa commands and stream your favorite shows in all the popular HDR formats. Read our review.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (75-inch)

$110018% off
$900

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

$900 at Amazon$900 at Best Buy
  • Amazon is also discounting its previous-gen Fire TV Omni lineup. Right now, for example, you can buy the 65-inch model on Amazon for $599.99 ($160 off). It’s not capable of displaying artwork when idle like the new model, but it’s still a decent 4K TV with built-in mics for making hands-free Alexa voice commands. Read our review.

Outdoors and fitness deals

The Series 8 on a woman’s wrist

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)

$39918% off
$329

The latest mainline smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model. Read our review.

$329 at Amazon$329 at Walmart
  • Now through May 29th, you can pick up the Coleman Cascade Classic Camp Stove from REI and directly from Coleman for $74.99 (regularly $100). The two-burner propane stove folds up like a briefcase when you’re finished cooking, allowing you to easily stow it when you’re done camping.
  • You can buy the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar for $699.99 ($200 off) from REI through May 29th, as well as Backcountry. The rugged smartwatch is catered toward outdoorsy types thanks to its long battery life and multiband GPS support, not to mention a solar charging bezel that lets you stretch the battery life on longer excursions. Read our review.

Garmin InReach Mini 2

$40013% off
$350

Garmin’s palm-size inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator provides off-the-grid contact with subscription plans starting at $14.95 a month.

$350 at REI
  • If you can do without bells and whistles like an always-on display or EKG, you can buy the first-gen, GPS-enabled Apple Watch SE starting at $149 ($130 off) at WalmartRead our review.
  • The Black Diamond Spot 400 is on sale for about $37 ($13 off) at REI and Backcountry through May 29th. The rugged headlamp offers 400 lumens of brightness along with proximity, distance, and red light modes, as well as an IPX8 water resistance rating.
  • You can buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $58.95 ($41 off) at Walmart and Amazon. The basic fitness tracker tracks standard health and fitness features, like heart rate, steps, and sleep.

Laptop and tablet deals

Apple Pencil (second-gen)

$12934% off
$85

The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.

$85 at Walmart$103 at Amazon
  • If you own one of Apple’s entry-level iPads or an older model that isn’t compatible with the latest Apple Pencil, you can also still buy the first-gen Apple Pencil for $89 ($20 off) at Walmart and Amazon. The last-gen stylus can perform many of the same functions as the newer model but lacks gesture controls and the fancy hover feature for M2-equipped iPad Pros.
  • You can buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor for $299 ($80 off) from Lenovo when you use promo code BBYDEALS. The lightweight Chromebook is a great pick for budget-conscious shoppers and comes with a detachable magnetic keyboard and long battery life. Read our review.
A 9th gen iPad on a wood table viewed from the top down

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$32918% off
$270

Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$270 at Amazon$279 at Walmart
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, a smaller and less powerful version of the Tab A7, is currently on sale for $129 ($30 off) at Best Buy and Walmart. It features a lower-resolution 8.7-inch display but is equipped with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM.

Gaming deals

The Logitech G Fits wireless earbuds sitting in an opened yellow case.

Logitech G Fits

$23022% off
$180

Logitech’s G Fits are gaming-oriented wireless earbuds that mold to the shape of your ears for a custom fit. They feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless, the latter using a USB-A transmitter for connecting to consoles and PCs.

$180 at Amazon$180 at Best Buy

Sony InZone H3

$10042% off
$58

The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s latest lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer. Check out our hands-on with the Sony InZone line.

$58 at Amazon$65 at Best Buy
  • The wired HyperX Cloud II is as comfortable as the wireless model and offers the same virtual 7.1 surround sound. Right now, you can buy the headset for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Walmart.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

$15020% off
$120

The wireless HyperX Cloud II features a comfortable design, a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode, and USB-C support. Read our review.

$120 at Amazon$120 at Best Buy

HyperX Cloud Alpha S

$13039% off
$79

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S benefits from swappable ear pads, a minimalist design, and great sound, rendering it an easy choice for both PC and console gamers. Read our review.

$79 at Amazon$90 at Best Buy
  • The HyperX Alloy Origins 60, a 60 percent mechanical keyboard with customizable LED lights, is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
  • The HyperX QuadCast is on sale for $109.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. According to former Verge staffer Taylor Lyles, the USB condenser mic offers good sound quality and a few convenient features, including a mute button located on the top.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

$13031% off
$90

The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease.

$90 at Amazon$90 at Target
  • The Razer Wolverine V2 is currently on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The wired gaming controller comes with adjustable triggers and remappable buttons, as well as support for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.
  • You can pick up the SteelSeries Arena 7 for $239.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. The midrange desktop speakers come with a 6.5-inch subwoofer, optical audio, and programmable RGB lights, just in case you want to add a little flair to your gaming setup.

Smart home deals

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Smart Kit (seven-panel)

$20015% off
$170

Nanoleaf’s modular lights can showcase over 16 million colors, and you can arrange them in a variety of fun patterns. The smart lights are also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

$170 at Nanoleaf$170 at Amazon
  • Ring’s new Battery Doorbell Plus is on sale for $139.99 ($40) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Ring. The battery-powered video doorbell offers many of the same specs found in the excellent Ring Pro 2, including 1536p HD video resolution and a new square view that provides a head-to-toe view of the guests at your front door.
The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO robot vacuum lying on a wooden floor.

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo (refurbished, with auto-empty base)

$55055% off
$250

The Roomba i3 Evo, the best bang for your buck robovac, cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. Right now, you can buy the robot vacuum in refurbished condition from iRobot’s eBay storefront for $249.99 when you use offer code MEMORIALDAY23.

$250 at eBay

Ring Alarm Pro (eight-piece kit)

$30030% off
$210

The Ring Alarm Pro is a great security system, offering everything you need to easily set up your smart home as well as a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router and local storage for videos from Ring cameras. It doesn’t, however, offer 24/7 video recording, and it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple’s HomeKit, or IFTTT, either. Read our review.

$210 at Ring$210 at Amazon$210 at Best Buy
  • You can buy Ring’s motion-activated Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $129.99 ($70 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Ring. The floodlight camera features 1080p resolution and a pair of bright, 2,000-lumen lights, though you’ll need a premium Ring Protect subscription to access recordings and select features.
  • The Ring Stick Up Cam is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Ring. The battery-powered 1080p camera offers support for night vision and can be hung up either indoors or outside your home.

Miscellaneous tech deals

An AirTag

Apple AirTag (four-pack)

$999% off
$90

Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you.

$90 at Walmart$90 at Amazon
  • You can get 15 percent off a variety of Anker chargers through the company’s eBay storefront when you use promo code MEMORIALDAY23. Right now, for example, you can buy the PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank for $18.69 instead of $21.99 at eBay.
  • Totallee is taking 50 percent off phone cases, screen protectors, and more when you use offer code MEMORIAL50 at checkout. That means, for instance, you can buy its $39 iPhone 14 Pro Max Case for just $19.50. You can also get the same discount via Totallee’s Amazon storefront when you use the code TOTALLEE50.
  • If you’re in the market for an action-adventure camera, right now, you can pick up GoPro’s Hero 11 Black for $399 ($100 off) at Walmart, Amazon, and direct from GoPro. The latest GoPro camera boasts a 27MP sensor that can deliver 5.3K footage.
  • Walmart is selling Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $31 ($8 off). If you have a newer MagSafe-compatible iPhone, the charger can wirelessly juice it with a maximum of 15 watts of power.

