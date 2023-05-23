Microsoft Build 2023: all the news and announcements from the developer conference

Microsoft’s Build developer conference is taking place this week, with a keynote from CEO Satya Nadella taking place at 12PM ET / 9AM PT on May 23rd. There’ll be an in-person event taking place in Seattle, Washington, but many of the sessions will also be available to watch online.

Similar to other developer conferences like Google I/O and Apple’s WWDC, Microsoft uses Build to make feature announcements for its platforms and provide in-depth sessions for developers and other professionals that rely on its tools. Although there’s been the odd hardware announcement at past Build conferences, Microsoft is normally pretty focused on software and services.