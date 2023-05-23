Microsoft Build 2023: all the news and announcements from the developer conference

Microsoft’s Build developer conference is taking place this week, with a keynote from CEO Satya Nadella taking place at 12PM ET / 9AM PT on May 23rd. There’ll be an in-person event taking place in Seattle, Washington, but many of the sessions will also be available to watch online.
Similar to other developer conferences like Google I/O and Apple’s WWDC, Microsoft uses Build to make feature announcements for its platforms and provide in-depth sessions for developers and other professionals that rely on its tools. Although there’s been the odd hardware announcement at past Build conferences, Microsoft is normally pretty focused on software and services.
This year’s Build is likely to heavily focus on AI. Microsoft has been busy in recent months building generative AI into many of its products and services, including search engine Bing, browser Edge, GitHub, and Office productivity suite, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Microsoft will hold Build virtually and in person at the Seattle conference center, where developers, students, engineers, and technology professionals will attend to hear the latest announcements on Windows, Microsoft’s productivity apps, Azure cloud services, and more.
