It’s finally happening: Rockstar Games has officially revealed that the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto franchise will get a trailer next month. Likely to be called GTA VI, the new game is expected to feature the series’ first female protagonist, influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. GTA VI will also reportedly be set in a fictionalized version of Miami, just like 2002’s GTA: Vice City.

After reports of a GTA VI reveal this week, Rockstar Games took to X (formerly Twitter) today to officially announce that a trailer “for the next Grand Theft Auto” is coming in early December.

It has been a long time coming for GTA fans. Grand Theft Auto V launched a decade ago in 2013 and, since then, has been ported to successive generations of hardware — including the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S — while its online mode has been a lucrative addition for the developer.