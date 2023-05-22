How many hours have you played Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has officially been out for 10 days, which means that it’s now possible to see how many hours you’ve spent torturing Koroks exploring the vast lands of Hyrule by checking your account profile on your Switch. Strangely, you’ll only be able to see this number on your Switch 10 days after you started playing a game — it’s a weird limitation that’s been in place for the Switch since it launched.

Here’s how to check your profile on your Switch to see how many hours you’ve played the game. (This will let you see how long you’ve played other games, too.)

Go to the homescreen on your Nintendo Switch. Navigate to your profile icon in the top-left corner and select it. Select the “Profile” section of your page. Look for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom under “Play Activity.” Assuming it’s been 10 days since you started the game, the Switch will tell you a generalized figure of how many hours you’ve played it. For me, the stat reads, “Played for 40 hours or more.”

Here’s what my profile looks like. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

You can see a more detailed activity log if you’ve registered your Switch to the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app. Unfortunately, it seems that the app only captures playtime from after you register your Switch, so if you haven’t already set that up, the playtime listed on the app won’t be as accurate as what you can get from your Switch. I just registered my Switch to the app while writing this article, and even though my Switch says I’ve played 40 hours of Tears of the Kingdom, only 15 minutes of playtime appears in my “Time Played” log in the parental controls app: five minutes of Tears of the Kingdom and 10 minutes of “other,” which includes time on the home menu.