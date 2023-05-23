The Playdate has been out since April 2022 — here’s how it’s going

In a time when video game consoles are becoming more powerful and more connected than ever and AAA games are massive, bloated endeavors, Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic decided to go back to basics with the now $199 Playdate: a minuscule yellow handheld about the size of a Post-it note with a non-backlit black-and-white screen and a fishing pole-style crank on one side in addition to a D-pad and three face buttons.

Its design looks like it could’ve easily fit into Nintendo’s or Sega’s hardware stable in the early aughts, with games that similarly reflect some of the most fun, experimental games of the day.