The Playdate has been out since April 2022 — here’s how it’s going

In a time when video game consoles are becoming more powerful and more connected than ever and AAA games are massive, bloated endeavors, Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic decided to go back to basics with the now $199 Playdate: a minuscule yellow handheld about the size of a Post-it note with a non-backlit black-and-white screen and a fishing pole-style crank on one side in addition to a D-pad and three face buttons.
Its design looks like it could’ve easily fit into Nintendo’s or Sega’s hardware stable in the early aughts, with games that similarly reflect some of the most fun, experimental games of the day.
That’s fitting: early developers for the system are responsible for some of the most unique and indelible gaming experiences from that time, like Katamari Damacy and the ever-maddening QWOP. Its games are delivered in seasons (the first one’s free), but users can also sideload community-made games if they want to.
Apr 18, 2022
Playdate review: all it’s cranked up to be
Portable gaming has always been a little, let's say, different. While there have been some attempts at shrinking console gaming down into something that will fit in your hands, many of the best handheld experiences have been downright weird. Think of the Nintendo DS with its dual screens that helped inspire memorable games about walking dogs, doing surgery, and, well, whatever is going on in Electroplankton. There's something about the smaller scale of these games that often invites creativity from developers.
The Playdate, from first-time hardware maker Panic — best known for its Mac software and publishing games like Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game — takes this idea to the extreme. It’s a tiny yellow square, not much bigger than a credit card, with a black-and-white screen and a crank that juts out of its side. It looks like a Game Boy from a parallel world. And, much like with the DS and its contemporaries, those limitations and distinct features have inspired a library of games unlike anything I’ve ever played: everything from a strategy game about cryptid photography and a turn-based samurai adventure to a role-playing game where all you do is manage inventory.
TODAY, Two hours agoA light-gun shooter on your crank-powered handheld.
The Playdate’s curated game shop, Catalog, is getting another update with four new titles. They include: Necrocrisis, a House of the Dead-style arcade shooter; a portrait-themed puzzler called Generations; the fantasy adventure Castle Helios; and an old-school puzzle game called Loopsy. You’ll be able to check them out right here when the shop updates later today.
Apr 25More Playdate games.
Playdate’s Catalog just got a new batch of Playdate games, including one about unicycling to get coffee. Sounds treacherous.
Apr 18
Panic says it’s sold more than 50,000 Playdate handhelds
Panic's little yellow handheld has sold a lot more than anticipated. Today, the company confirmed that the Playdate has sold 53,000 units, more than double the initial production run of 20,000. However, a large number of those customers are still waiting to crank away: Panic says that it has shipped 27,000 of those orders, and "the team is hard at work on getting customers their Playdates, and fully expect to deliver all pre-orders by the end of this year."
In a statement, Playdate’s project lead Greg Maletic said, “When we started, we had no idea how big the audience would be for a weird product like this, but we told the factory: build 20,000. To have now sold more than 53,000 (and counting) is heartening. And this, at a time when parts shortages forced our delivery lead-times out as much as a year. As those lead-times shorten and Playdate delivery becomes more immediate, we’re looking forward to an even better year two.”
Apr 11Playdate is adding five new games to its Catalog.
The new games have a lot of promise, and they include a “crank-operated digital talking calculator” and a Vampire Survivors-esque game where you play as a mining droid. The new games are available to purchase from the Catalog now.
Apr 6You can now play Celeste on Playdate.
Well, Celeste Classic, but it’s a Playdate version of the game that eventually became the excellent indie hit Celeste. It’s an unofficial port, but I’ve really enjoyed the five or so levels I’ve played and I think it looks great on the Playdate’s black-and-white screen. And if you want to play the classic Celeste Classic on your computer, you can do that on Itch.io.Celeste Classic
Today is the last day to order a Playdate before its $20 price increase
Time is running out on preordering a Playdate with better pricing. Beginning tomorrow, Panic's little yellow handheld will cost $199. The company announced last month that a price jump was coming on April 7th due to increased manufacturing costs, so now is your last chance to place a preorder for the current $179 price. This is actually the second price increase on the crank-equipped portable, as it initially went up from $149 to $179 before its initial launch.
A preordered Playdate must be paid in full, with an estimated shipping date currently listed as late 2023 — though, you can cancel any time before it ships and get a full refund should you change your mind. The Playdate includes a season of 24 games with the purchase, and more quirky games are available on its Catalog storefront ranging from free to $15.
Mar 7
Playdate is bumping its price to $199 in April
Playdate is announcing a suite of new games and a pricing update. The $179 USD handheld is going up by $20, effective April 7th, bumping the price to $199.
According to Playdate’s website, the price increase is due to increased manufacturing costs. Makes sense since the price of just about everything (insulin, happily notwithstanding) is going up. Originally, the Playdate was announced at a $149 price point until parent company Panic increased the price to $179 while increasing the number of games players would get for free from 12 to 24, as well as the device’s storage capacity.
Mar 7
Playdate’s new store launches today — here are some great games to check out
As part of a showcase event, Panic announced that Catalog, a game store for its Playdate handheld, would be launching today. The store is available both on the device and on the web and is described as a "boutique" storefront featuring "software curated by the team at Panic." As part of the announcement, Panic also announced that the handheld is getting a $20 price bump and will cost $199 starting in April.
It was — and still is — possible to sideload games purchased on platforms like Itch.io, but Catalog theoretically makes it easier to find the good stuff. At launch, Catalog has 16 titles, 11 of which are brand-new. Two of those games — Real Steal and Recommendation Dog!! — are being released as a free “bonus” to the season one collection that came bundled with every Playdate. Meanwhile, one of the device’s early hits, the charming real-time narrative Bloom, is getting a big update that adds a post-game story and a new “chill” mode.
Mar 2
Playdate’s next showcase will focus on new games and its upcoming storefront
Panic, the company behind the adorable Playdate handheld, is holding an event next week to share some updates on new games and the device's upcoming storefront. The update — called Playdate Update — will be 13 minutes long and take place on March 7th at 12PM ET. The company says that it "will be focusing on some new games coming very soon to the handheld," along with Catalog, an upcoming storefront for new releases.
Playdate first started shipping handhelds last April (though not everywhere), and Panic says that more than 25,000 units have been shipped to date. At launch, the device came bundled with a season of games from notable developers like Zach Gage and Keita Takahashi, but Playdate owners could also sideload games released through platforms like Itch.io. Catalog is meant to be a way to make it easier to find and purchase new titles; it’s described as “Panic’s own curated, on-device and web browser storefront for Playdate software.” It’s not clear yet when it might be available.
Feb 7
Playdate’s failure to launch in Malaysia
When Panic first announced the Playdate in 2019, it became a curious object of speculation. What was this strange new device, and how would we get our hands on it?
First impressions revealed a quirky new toy with equally eccentric retro-flavored games designed for its D-pad controls and signature feature, a foldable hand crank. With its tiny black-and-white screen and “seasonal” games from indie stars like Keita Takahashi (working with Ryan Mohler under the name “uvula”), Bennett Foddy, Dave Hoffman (davemakes), and Serenity Forge, the Playdate felt like a no-brainer purchase for so many reasons: novelty, nostalgia, creative experimentation, and a return to intimate explorations of fun and the sort of general goofballery that you just don’t get on major consoles. (The Playdate also allows sideloaded games, so devs can make games with the Playdate creation tool, Pulp, and sell them on itch.io.)
Dec 13, 2022Time to dust off your PlayDate.
The adorable PlayDate comes with a lot of cool titles built-in, but it also lets you sideload games and apps as well. And there are some very promising games coming soon including a WarioWare-style mini-game collection, an actual 3D racer, and somehow a game with FMV cutscenes. You could say that indie developers are really... cranking away. Check out this Twitter thread for the full details.
Jul 15, 2022
Even the Playdate Simulator can run on Steam Deck
In yet another reminder of just how flexible Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming PC can be, an enterprising Redditor has gotten the Playdate Simulator running on their Steam Deck, as shared on Twitter by Valve designer Lawrence Yang.
The Playdate, if you’re not familiar, is Panic’s tiny yellow handheld with a crank, but similar to the long reservation queue for the Steam Deck, Playdate preorders are backed up for months. If you place a Playdate preorder right now, it isn’t expected to ship until 2023. If you already have a Steam Deck and want to mess around with the Playdate’s old-school vibes, though, it looks like it’s possible to do that by installing the free Playdate Simulator.
Jun 30, 2022
The Playdate’s launch was a unique opportunity for small game developers
The team at indie games studio RNG Party has always loved handheld gaming, particularly Nintendo's quirky portable devices. So when they noticed a new handheld making waves on Twitter, one that looked a lot like a tiny yellow Game Boy, they knew they had to be a part of it. "With pretty much every major console maker now gone from this space, unless you count the Nintendo Switch, this kind of thing might only ever be possible for us once," explains RNG's Ben Busche. "And we didn't want to miss out."
That device was the Playdate, a handheld from longtime Mac software developer Panic, which is defined both by its miniature stature and the crank sticking out of its side. It finally released earlier this year, and those who purchased one received access to a “season” of games; two new titles would be automatically downloaded every week for 12 weeks, and Panic managed to get notable developers like Keita Takahashi and Bennett Foddy on board. New Playdate owners are pretty set when it comes to new games, at least for a few months.
May 13, 2022
The playful Playdate gets serious as a personal organizer
One of the best things about the Playdate, Panic's quirky gaming handheld, is how it only really does one very specific thing: play video games. It's not bogged down by other apps or features, so when you're playing something like Crankin's Time Travel Adventure, it's easy to stay focused on the game. It's refreshing to have a device so single-mindedly focused on fun — which is why I found the idea of using the little yellow console as a personal organizer so intriguing. For the past week, I've been doing just that, and while it's definitely not an option for everyone, much like the Playdate itself, it manages to be both simple and straightforward.
First, a few notes for context. One, it’s important to know that I have yet to find a to-do list app I prefer over a paper notebook. I spent a good while testing out the likes of Evernote and Fantastical — once upon a time I used the RPG app Epic Win to track things — but they were always too fiddly to bother with. For the last few years, my process has been simple: near the end of each work day, I write down everything I have to do the next day so it’s ready for me when I log on in the morning. It’s basic and fast, and the act of writing things down has a tendency to help me remember them.
Apr 26, 2022
Here are some great games to sideload onto your Playdate
If you've managed to get your hands on a Playdate or have one on the way, you're guaranteed a full "season" of 24 games delivered to your device over the span of 12 weeks. And there are some great ones included — check out my full Playdate review for a round-up of my favorites. But there's also more to the device than just those games, thanks to sideloading. Playdate maker Panic has made it very easy to get games onto your device. You can check out the process here, but essentially, you just need to download a file — usually from somewhere like Itch.io — and then either load it onto your device via USB or load them wirelessly by adding them to your account on the Playdate website.
It’s a pretty painless process, and there are already some interesting, weird, and fun experiences available to try out. Here are a few great games and apps to get you started.
Apr 26, 2022
Panic isn’t sure if people will like the Playdate’s seasonal model
Panic has just begun shipping the Playdate, its unusual new gaming handheld. Part of the Playdate's appeal is its quirky hardware: in an era where new handhelds have glorious OLED screens or are powerful enough to play your library of Steam games, the Playdate is a tiny device that has a crank and can only display games in black and white. But the Playdate is also interesting because of its "season" release model for games.
Everyone who purchases a Playdate will get access to a full season of 24 games, though you won’t be able to play all of them right away. Instead, you’ll get two games when you first set up the device, and after that, Panic will send you two new games on Mondays in an almost TV show-like release cadence.
Jan 20, 2022
You can now make a Playdate game right in your browser
Panic, the maker of the quirky Playdate handheld, has released a public beta of its Playdate Pulp in-browser game builder. The company describes it as "a friendly tool for making tiny but visually and narratively rich games for Playdate," in its developer documentation.
In the Pulp editor, you’ll be able to do things like make pixel graphics, build levels, write music, and even create custom fonts. As you’re working on your game, you can test it right in your browser, and when you’re ready, you can export your game as a .pdx file (a clever reference to Panic’s Portland roots) so you can load it onto a Playdate handheld. You don’t have to write any code to make a game in Pulp, but if you do want to try your hand at some coding, you can use the PulpScript scripting language.
Nov 11, 2021
Panic’s Playdate handheld delayed to early 2022
Panic has delayed the first shipments of its Playdate handheld, which is kind of like a Game Boy but with a crank, to early 2022. The company said that initial units shipped with batteries that didn't work as expected, forcing it to send the units back to Malaysia to get new batteries.
Panic also said that it has been affected by the global chip shortage in a significant way. Additional supply of the Playdate’s current CPU won’t be available for two years, according to Panic. To get around that, Playdate units coming later in 2022 will have a revised main board that uses a more readily available CPU.
Aug 23, 2021
See how the Playdate’s crank cranks in new teardown
The Playdate is one of the most interesting pieces of new gaming hardware in years, with a fun, colorful design that evokes old handhelds like the Game Boy and a unique crank for interacting with games.
And thanks to the good folks at iFixit (to whom Panic sent a Playdate specifically for disassembly purposes), we’ve now gotten a good look inside at the upcoming handheld — and how that crank actually works.
Jul 22, 2021
Playdate hands-on: a Game Boy from a different dimension
If things go as expected, four new dedicated video game handhelds will launch this year. And each is primed to offer something different. The next Switch has a brighter, more vibrant OLED screen; Valve's Steam Deck is a gaming PC in your hands; and Analogue's Pocket handheld recreates the original Game Boy hardware while adding modern upgrades like a better LCD display and the option to connect to an HDTV.
And then there’s the Playdate from Panic. Whereas the aforementioned handhelds are almost uniformly technological upgrades, the Playdate offers something much weirder. It looks kind of like a Game Boy that comes from an alien world. There are familiar elements, like a D-pad and face buttons, but many of its games are controlled by a crank that slots into the side. And those games are only available in black and white, and they’ll eventually be released as part of weekly mystery drops.
Jul 22, 2021
Here’s when and how you can preorder the Playdate handheld
Playdate, the quirky new handheld with a black-and-white screen and a crank on its side created by Panic and co-designed with Teenage Engineering, will be available for preorder starting Thursday, July 29th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. You'll be able to secure a unit through the site play.date for $179. It'll start shipping later this year in select countries, though the company still doesn't have a concrete release date for the portable device. You can also preorder the Playdate Cover accessory that can protect the device for $29. If you preorder, you'll be charged immediately, but Panic says you can cancel at any time for a full refund.
Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser shared last month in a video update that “the sooner you order, the sooner you’ll get one, but we’re not going to close the door on you.” So, even if you’re a bit late to ordering, at least you won’t have to panic to get Panic’s Playdate. According to Panic, the first 20,000 or so units will ship toward the end of 2021, and orders after that will ship in 2022.
Jun 8, 2021
Playdate preorders begin next month, and here are the first games
Panic has announced that the Playdate, its $179 handheld console with a crank and a black-and-white screen, will be available to preorder in July with shipping starting later in the year. The company doesn't have a specific date lined up just yet, but says it'll provide at least a week's notice before orders open.
Panic is doing its best to avoid a PS5/RTX 3080-type stock situation by implementing its own ordering system. “The sooner you order, the sooner you’ll get one, but we’re not going to close the door on you,” says co-founder Cabel Sasser in a video update.
Jun 4, 2021
The tiny Playdate handheld gets a price bump but double the games
Panic is finally sharing some more information about its delayed Playdate, the tiny yellow handheld with a crank. The quirky little gadget is going up in price, launching at $179 instead of $149, but its first "season" of games that will be rolled out to the Playdate over time is being doubled from 12 to 24. The device will also have 4GB of storage instead of 2GB.
The company is also announcing a Playdate Update video set for June 8th at 12PM ET where it will share news, a look at games coming to the device, and information on preorders. The company says that preorders won’t go up immediately following the update, so don’t worry if you can’t catch the show live. You’ll be able to watch the 15-minute Playdate Update on Panic’s YouTube channel.
Mar 24, 2021
Panic’s Playdate handheld will be ready for streamers when it launches sometime this year
We're still waiting on a release date for the Playdate, a tiny handheld with a crank made by Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic, but Panic just showed off a new feature for the device on the official Playdate Twitter account: you'll be able to plug the Playdate in to your computer and mirror its screen.
As Playdate says in its tweet, there are a lot of potential use-cases for this, including better accessibility and making it easier to stream your Playdate gameplay. And pressing the virtual buttons in the Playdate app will pass them back to your Playdate device, giving you another way to play your games. (It doesn’t look like there’s a virtual crank, but maybe that’s something Panic hasn’t shown off yet.)