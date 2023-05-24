Beat Saber will be available Wednesday for PlayStation VR2

At its PlayStation Showcase event, Sony revealed that Beat Saber, the hit music VR game, would be launching on Wednesday for the PlayStation VR2. We already knew that Beat Saber was in the works for Sony’s new VR headset, but the sudden launch is a surprise. If you already own Beat Saber for the original PSVR, you’ll get a free upgrade to the PSVR 2 version, according to the description in Sony’s YouTube trailer for the game. Alongside the release, Sony also revealed that you’ll be able to buy a Queen-themed music pack for the game.

Beat Saber wasn’t the only piece of VR news from the event. Sony showed off footage of the in-development VR mode for the recently released (and very good) Resident Evil 4 remake. It looks appropriately spooky, with clips of protagonist Leon Kennedy’s initial steps into the world and visit to the village. But we didn’t get a release date of any kind — the trailer ended with only a reminder that the mode is in the works. The full story mode will be available to play in the game, according to a PlayStation blog post.