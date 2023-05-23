Destiny 2’s new season has underwater levels and fishing

Things are getting a little wet in Destiny 2. Bungie just unveiled the game’s new season, called “Season of the Deep,” and it has players investigating a disturbance in a methane sea on Titan, adding missions that bring underwater gameplay to the game. The season will include a new dungeon (which unlocks on Friday at 1PM ET) as well as the standard array of new activities, story missions, and other content.

Also, Destiny now has a touch of Animal Crossing (or Fortnite) with the addition of... fishing.

Image: Bungie

Bungie is also taking advantage of the fact that it’s now under the PlayStation umbrella, with some new armor and other gear based on games like Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West.

Here’s a look at the pretty slick-looking armor:

Image: Bungie