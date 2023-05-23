Skip to main content
Destiny 2’s new season has underwater levels and fishing

Bungie adds some drip to its looter shooter in Season of the Deep.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Things are getting a little wet in Destiny 2. Bungie just unveiled the game’s new season, called “Season of the Deep,” and it has players investigating a disturbance in a methane sea on Titan, adding missions that bring underwater gameplay to the game. The season will include a new dungeon (which unlocks on Friday at 1PM ET) as well as the standard array of new activities, story missions, and other content.

Also, Destiny now has a touch of Animal Crossing (or Fortnite) with the addition of... fishing.

A screenshot from Destiny 2.
Image: Bungie

Bungie is also taking advantage of the fact that it’s now under the PlayStation umbrella, with some new armor and other gear based on games like Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West.

Here’s a look at the pretty slick-looking armor:

A screenshot of Destiny 2.
Image: Bungie

Season of the Deep kicks off today. Meanwhile, you might hear some more about what Bungie is up to, alongside other PlayStation studios, at tomorrow’s hour-long PlayStation Showcase.

