Alone in the Dark’s new footage is full of terror — and you can play a demo right now

Following Resident Evil and Dead Space, the year of horror remakes continues with the upcoming launch of Alone in the Dark. The new version is described as a “re-imagining” of the initial trilogy, which kicked off with the seminal survival horror original in 1992. It’s being developed by Pieces Interactive and published by THQ Nordic and stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer — you can get a feel for the creepy action in the spotlight video, which features plenty of gameplay footage, above.

Here’s the basic premise for the game:

Deep in the 1029’s south, Emily Hartwood’s uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You’ll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, dangerous monsters, and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?

As part of the trailer reveal, THQ Nordic also announced that the game will be launching on October 25th, just in time for spooky season. It’s coming to the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S.