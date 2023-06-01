iFixit Moray Driver Kit If your dad loves to fix things, iFixit’s Moray Driver Kit is the perfect gift. The 32-bit toolkit comes with everything he’ll need to make minor repairs and adjustments, whether to his laptop or the seat on his ’82 Schwinn. It’s also relatively tiny, meaning he can store it in the glove box of his car and make repairs while on the go.

Price: $19.99 Amazon Best Buy iFixit

Risk Nothing brings people closer together than duking it out for world domination with legions of artillery, amirite? A tried-and-true classic like Risk offers a fun way for you to bond with dad, especially if he’s the competitive type who’s into tabletop games that are as strategic as they are long.

Price: $29.97+ Amazon Walmart Target

Amazon Echo Pop Why gift a single gadget when you can gift multiple for the price of one? That’s the beauty of gifting an Echo Pop, a smart speaker that also happens to let dad boost his Wi-Fi coverage if he’s on an Eero network. The entry-level speaker can carry out a host of Alexa-based tasks as well, even if it’s not quite as capable as the newer Echo Dot models.

Price: $39.99 Amazon Best Buy

Tile Mate (2022) If it seems like dad loses his keys every five seconds, the Tile Mate is the kind of gift that can save him both time and stress. The water-resistant Bluetooth tracker — which works with Android and iOS — can help dad keep tabs on his personal belongings from up to 250 feet away, so he can quickly find them in a pinch.

Price: $19.99+ Amazon Best Buy Walmart

JBL Go 3 Does your dad love to sing along to Bruce Springsteen in the shower? Then JBL’s waterproof Go 3 might make for a great gift, one he can use to blast his favorite tunes for up to five hours. The compact Bluetooth speaker also sounds great despite the fact that it can easily fit in your pocket and comes with a built-in loop so your dad can attach it to a bag when he heads out the door.

Price: $49.95+ Amazon Best Buy Walmart Target

Amazfit Band 7 Amazfit’s Band 7 is a gift any fitness-focused dad will treasure, especially if he’s on a strict workout regimen. The comfy, budget-based band can track a host of standard health metrics, yet it also features abnormal heart rate notifications, an OLED display, support for Alexa, and a number of other features typically reserved for more premium wearables.

Price: $44.99 Amazon Best Buy Target

Chipofy USB-C cable with wattage display Suffice it to say, your gadget-loving giftee might actually enjoy juicing their phone with Chipofy’s unique offering. Unlike most charging cables, the lengthy USB-C cable sports a built-in LED display, which lets you monitor how fast your devices are charging. It also can supply 100W of power, making it suitable for charging laptops, phones, consoles, and even drones.

Price: $16.19 Amazon

Eve Energy Smart Plug With the Eve Energy Smart Plug, dad won’t have to get up to turn off the lights in the middle of the game. The plug turns traditional gadgets such as lamps and shades into smart ones, so he can control or schedule them using a mobile app or just his voice. As an added perk, Eve’s Matter-enabled offering is also compatible with voice assistants across a range of platforms.

Price: $39.95 Amazon Best Buy B&H Photo

The Art of Mixology: Classic Cocktails and Curious Concoctions Dad doesn’t necessarily have to be an aspiring mixologist to wrap his head around The Art of Mixology. The delightful book is catered toward beginners and experts alike and comes with more than 200 recipes, including those for both contemporary and classic cocktails such as the mai tai, the zombie, and an alcohol-free ginger fizz.

Price: $4.10+ Amazon Walmart Barnes & Noble

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand When dad’s phone is dying, he’ll appreciate having Belkin’s charging stand to fall back on. The wireless Qi charger can deliver up to 10W of power to Android devices and up to 7.5W to compatible iPhones, making it a good choice regardless of which phone he uses. The fact it can act as a stand for viewing notifications just adds to the appeal.

Price: $24.49+ Amazon Best Buy Belkin

Paramount Plus gift card If your dad is a big fan of Yellowstone, chances are he’ll love a Paramount Plus gift card. A subscription will grant him access to even more shows in the Yellowstone universe — including 1883 and 1923 — as well as other Taylor Sheridan hits like Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. Then there’s, you know, everything else on Paramount Plus, including plenty of Star Trek.

Price: $25+ Best Buy Walmart Paramount Plus GameStop

Theory11 Lord of The Rings Playing Cards If your dad is a poker-loving Lord of The Rings fan, you can’t go wrong gifting a deck of cards that looks as magical as any trinket from Middle-earth. The elegantly designed cards, which are enclosed within an ornate green and gold box, depict a range of iconic characters and locations from the series, from Frodo and Legolas to the Shire and Minas Tirith.

Price: $12.95 Amazon Barnes & Noble

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack If your dad has been gaming since the days of Donkey Kong Country, he’ll love receiving a year of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. With it, he’ll be able to access more than 70 classic NES and SNES games as well as more recent hits from the Nintendo 64 era. Hell, maybe he’ll even play Switch games with you since a sub lets him game online with others.

Price: $49.99 Nintendo

Yeti Rambler (10-ounce) Few things are more relaxing than lounging on a hot day with an ice-cold bevvy. Fortunately, Yeti’s insulated tumbler makes it easy for dad to keep his drinks on the cool side, whether he’s a fan of nonalcoholic mocktails or the occasional shot of bourbon. The 10-ounce container keeps beverages hot, too, just in case dad wants to ditch the mug and take his coffee to go.

Price: $20 Amazon Yeti REI

Silky F180 Folding Saw Silky’s F180 Folding Saw stands out from most other handsaws because its blade folds down, allowing you to carry it in your pocket or toss it in a pack before heading on your next excursion. The carbon steel blade cuts surprisingly well for the price, too, which means your dad should have no trouble pruning or prepping firewood for your next s’mores sesh.

Price: $37.99+ Amazon REI The Home Depot

The Verge Joggers Nothing beats lounging in a comfortable pair of cotton joggers on a lazy afternoon. Ours, in particular, are special because they feature The Verge’s colorful wordmark on one side and a set of vertical icons on the other — the same ones we use to highlight news in our homepage feed. If you’re a fan, then surely dad is, too.

Price: $45 The Verge

MPowerd Luci Solar String Lights: Color MPowerd’s solar-powered string lights are the perfect gift if dad is planning on holding a backyard BBQ or going on an overnight camping trip for the Fourth. Not only can the 18-foot string dish out six different colors and last up to 15 hours on a single charge but it also doubles as a portable charger that will let dad top off his phone as needed.

Price: $44.37 Amazon

Hot Ones Season 20 Hot Ones Trio If dad loves all things spicy, why not gift him a set of hot sauces that’ll practically set his taste buds on fire? This official set — which was featured in everyone’s favorite celebrity wing-eating show, “Hot Ones” — varies in flavor and intensity, ranging from the super spicy Apollo to a milder Chili Maple that even Succession star Kieran Culkin could handle.

Price: $40+ Amazon Heatonist

Coleman Classic Propane Gas Camping Stove Coleman’s classic camping stove is not fancy; however, despite only having two burners and lacking an igniter, it remains a good budget-friendly buy that cooks food well enough and folds into a briefcase for easy storage. That makes it a great gift for car campers or really any dad who might find that a no-frills burner comes in handy.

Price: $48 Walmart

Skullcandy Jib True 2 You don’t need to splurge on a pair of AirPods if all dad wants is a decent set of earbuds to use while out and about. Skullcandy’s Jib True 2 pack an IPX4 water resistance rating, good passive noise cancellation, and built-in Tile integration, so he can quickly find them via the Tile app when he inevitably loses them on the way to the grocery store.

Price: $23.99+ Amazon Target Skullcandy

Goodr Circle G sunglasses Goodr’s Circle G aren’t just a stylish set of sunglasses but are also polarized to help protect dad’s eyes from the sun. The circular frames come in an array of handsome colors and are designed to fit securely, too, so he won’t have to worry about them slipping off while he’s working up a sweat at the gym or riding his bike around town.

Price: $25 Backcountry REI Goodr

Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology That chip in your phone is a lot more valuable than you think. In Chris Miller’s Chip War, the economic historian calls microchips “the new oil” and explores how they could potentially change the world order. It’s a good book for dads who are into tech and politics and don’t mind a heavier summer read.

Price: $14.99+ Amazon Target Barnes & Noble